Twix' Whatsapp Activation Aims To Create Harmony When Breaking Bad News

Following on the recent campaign to promote the brand platform 'Two is more than one', Adam&EveDDB has developed the AI-powered voice message tool

08 April 2025

Hot on the heels of Twix’s new global platform launch ‘Two is more than one’, the brand introduces ‘Twix Harmoniser’ - a new digital tool created in partnership with Meta for WhatsApp that harnesses the idea of two voices to reach consumers in a new way. 

The feature uses innovative digital and AI technology to double the voices in the popular voice message feature, to turn them into sweet sounding duets - now even the most disappointing voice message can sound delightful. 

The activation is the next step in Twix’s ambition to target an under 35 demographic, as voicenotes are the preferred communications method of 37%* of 18-34 year olds. 

Designed by  adam&eveDDB London, the Twix Harmoniser allows users to turn their voice message on WhatsApp into one delivered in harmony using AI and digital technology to reimagine a solo voice message with two voices. 

Users can simply speak or sing their recordings, sharing with Twix on WhatsApp, to receive their voice message back with a harmonised 'twoness’ twist. 

The campaign launches across Europe, supported by an online film. Directed by Tim Bullock, the film humorously depicts the kinds of awkward situations the Twix Harmoniser experience is perfect for. Supported with influencer and paid social activity, Twix aims to become the perfect pairing for under 35s needing to deliver news which may not go down easily. 

Fabio Ruffet, VP Brands & Content, Mars Snacking, spoke of the platform launch as a move to appeal to a younger audience of under 35s, who are interested in ‘maximalist culture’ as the brand moves away from the divisive ‘left or right’ marketing to a platform based on ‘bothism’. 

Introducing Twix Harmoniser, Ruffet adds: “As we introduce the new platform, we continue to more intentionally play in culture-first marketing. We know that over 7 billion** voice messages are sent daily on WhatsApp. Understanding that our audience is using this feature every day, we wanted to have some fun with them by adding Twix’s ‘twoness’ to the mix. The result: a new creative activation that allows people to explore ‘Two is more than one’ in a uniquely Twix way”. 

Ben Stilitz & Colin Booth, the adam&eveDDB Creative Directors behind the idea comment: “It’s so exciting to engage with our consumers in innovative ways. The Twix Harmoniser harnesses the power of ‘twoness’ and takes it to a surprising, playful and extremely tuneful new place. Now, even the most disappointing voice note message can be a thing of delight”. 

Twix Harmoniser launches in France and Germany today, with PR, creator partnerships and advertising across Meta platforms. 

