Crowded Bar, Sharp Elbows, Fresh Pint
Stella Artois celebrates the ritual of navigating a claustrophobic venue in new out-of-home
14 April 2025
Stella Artois is launching a new out-of-home campaign that humorously nods to the universal experience of navigating a crowded bar. The campaign, titled “Claustrobars,” was shot by globally renowned photographer Ale Burset and developed in collaboration with Grey’s London studio with a curated global team.
“Claustrobars” captures a familiar scene—customers packed shoulder-to-shoulder, jostling for a drink. Yet, amidst the chaos, one person remains unfazed, savoring a chalice of Stella Artois. The simple yet striking message beside them? "Worth it." A playful take on the social rituals of going out, the campaign resonates with anyone who believes a quality beer makes even the busiest bar worthwhile.
“This creative fully captures the premium essence of Stella Artois,” said Tim Ovadia, Global Vice President of Stella Artois. “It reflects a genuine insight as part of our 'Taste Worth More' platform, highlighting that some occasions are worth the effort—such as navigating a crowded bar—especially if it means a perfectly poured Stella Artois is waiting to be enjoyed.”
DOOH and OOH placements will roll out next to bustling city bars across London, Chile, and Brazil starting April 10—reminding revelers that even in the most crowded spaces, Stella Artois makes the wait a little more enjoyable. The campaign will also appear on social and digital media.
“We’ve been those glum, squeezed punters in the photos for years,” said Grey London’s Group Creative Directors Aaron McGurk and Chris Lapham. “So, we thought it was about time someone did something about it—or at least made a poster campaign about it.”
