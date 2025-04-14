protects his beer in the crowd

Crowded Bar, Sharp Elbows, Fresh Pint

Stella Artois celebrates the ritual of navigating a claustrophobic venue in new out-of-home

By Creative Salon

14 April 2025

Stella Artois is launching a new out-of-home campaign that humorously nods to the universal experience of navigating a crowded bar. The campaign, titled “Claustrobars,” was shot by globally renowned photographer Ale Burset and developed in collaboration with Grey’s London studio with a curated global team. 

“Claustrobars” captures a familiar scene—customers packed shoulder-to-shoulder, jostling for a drink. Yet, amidst the chaos, one person remains unfazed, savoring a chalice of Stella Artois. The simple yet striking message beside them? "Worth it." A playful take on the social rituals of going out, the campaign resonates with anyone who believes a quality beer makes even the busiest bar worthwhile. 

  • ginger hair that sticks out

    1/2

  • woman in a crowd with a stella - limelight on her

    2/2

“This creative fully captures the premium essence of Stella Artois,” said Tim Ovadia, Global Vice President of Stella Artois. “It reflects a genuine insight as part of our 'Taste Worth More' platform, highlighting that some occasions are worth the effort—such as navigating a crowded bar—especially if it means a perfectly poured Stella Artois is waiting to be enjoyed.” 

DOOH and OOH placements will roll out next to bustling city bars across London, Chile, and Brazil starting April 10—reminding revelers that even in the most crowded spaces, Stella Artois makes the wait a little more enjoyable.  The campaign will also appear on social and digital media.  

“We’ve been those glum, squeezed punters in the photos for years,” said Grey London’s Group Creative Directors Aaron McGurk and Chris Lapham. “So, we thought it was about time someone did something about it—or at least made a poster campaign about it.” 

Credits

ABInBev – Stella Artois 

Daniela Rivera             Brand Manager Chile 

Tim Ovadia                   Global VP Stella Artois 

Richard Oppy               Global VP Premium Co  

Grey 

Gabriel Schmitt                          Global Chief Creative Officer 

Alvaro Soto         Global Group Creative Director 

Christopher Lapham                Group Creative Director, Copy 

Aaron McGurk                  Group Creative Director, Art Director 

James McNichol    Creative Operations 

Diego Medvedocky               Global Creative Partner 

Costanza Rossi                  Global Craft Partner 

Emma Tonetti                   Global Head of Creative Management 

Catrina Ramos                  Senior Creative Manager 

Emiliano Alvarenga               Global Creative Production Partner 

Florencia Kessler                 Global Reputation Director 

Raig Adolfo         Global Strategy Director 

Mercedes Campos   EVP, Global Account Director 

Riley Morris        Global Account Supervisor 

ALE BURSET STUDIO-PRODUCTION 

Ale Burset            Photographer 

Diego Speroni          Post Production 

Karim Fortunato                  Photo Assist 

Jeronimo Prieto    Gaffer 

Marcela Moracci                 Executive Producer 

Ariel Aru           Producer 

Ariana Suarez     Production Assist 

Martin Gomez                   Location Manager 

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.