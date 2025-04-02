Work Of The Week
Subway's Ikea Parody, Monkey Returns For PG Tips, Very Steps Into Summer and More...
The best creative, curated
Very Takes Off For Destination Sun
Marking one year since the launch of the Haus of Flamingo brand platform, Very has today released its new Summer ad campaign which spotlights its own-brand range, V by Very
The Arrival’, created by The Gate, is the sequel to Very’s sparkling Spring ad campaign, ‘The Departure’, and focuses on touching down in a sun-drenched paradise, ready to embark on an adventure to discover this season’s ultimate destination, ‘Flamingo Beach’.
Macmillan's 'Faces Of Cancer' Aims To Help The Charity Do 'Whatever It Takes'
Macmillan Cancer Support is building on its “Whatever it takes” brand platform with a powerful new campaign created by AMV BBDO, designed to broaden the charity’s relevance to the true diversity of people affected by cancer.
Using the line “Whoever you are, whatever it takes”, the campaign underlines Macmillan’s commitment to personalised support for everyone living with cancer – because while the impacts of cancer aren’t fair, Macmillan will do whatever it takes to ensure cancer care can be.
'Roll On Jersey Royal Season' for Albert Bartlett by Dentsu Creative
Dentsu Creative's vibrant new campaign celebrates the arrival of the Jersey Royal potato season, commissioned by Albert Bartlett, the UK’s largest potato grower.
'Roll On Jersey Royal Season' highlights the ‘champagne of potatoes' and shines a light the workers who continue to grow them by hand.
‘Live Life One Tea At A Time’ for PG Tips by New Commercial Arts
Created by NCA, the campaign sees Monkey continue his successful media career with a reality show documenting the ups and downs of his daily life (sponsored, of course, by PG Tips). Viewers are invited into Monkey and wife Alice’s home where they live with their two children, Earl and Chai, as they banter, bicker and - most importantly - brew their way through the day, living life one tea at a time. Read more.
Kleenex Celebrates Limited Edition Mr Doodle Tissue Box with FCB London
FCB London has created a campaign for Kimberly-Clark’s Kleenex brand which features a partnership with the artist Mr Doodle. It includes new, limited edition box artwork by Sam Cox, known as Mr Doodle, alongside YouTube, paid social, digital display, OOH, painted mural and retail competition elements, as well as an Outernet Live Doodling takeover event on 3 May and a behind-the-scenes film.
Subway's Steals Ikea's Limelight with Saatchi & Saatchi
After the opening IKEA’s new flagship store on Oxford Street, London on May 1, Subway initiated a ‘battle of the balls’ on its neighbour's opening day with a guerrilla-style PR & Social activation to remind the public who has ‘the biggest balls on Oxford Street’.
Taking the tease straight to IKEA’s doorstep, social agency Fabric jumped on the buzz with the creation of tongue-in-cheek vouchers for free 6” Meatbäll Marinara Subs that were handed out to eager homeware shoppers.
First Choice Redefines The Lads Holiday
First Choice has launched a campaign in partnership with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), the UK’s leading suicide prevention charity, offering alternative all-boys trips to redefine what the stereotypical ‘lads’ holiday’ involves.
The campaign, the first since Ogilvy PR was appointed, sees First Choice and CALM come together to curate Better Boys Trips: a series of alternative holiday itineraries that offer a more authentic and diverse experience in traditional party hotspots.
'Mini Pearl Adventures' for Gong Cha by VCCP
Global bubble tea brand Gong cha unveils an imaginative new Gen AI campaign to launch its latest product innovation, Mini Pearls, created by VCCP’s AI creative agency faith and digital experience agency, Bernadette.
The campaign harnesses the power of GenAI to create an enchanting, fully immersive ‘mini world’ experience across TikTok, Instagram.
Ancestry Celebrates VE Day 80th Anniversary by Weber Shandwick
To promote giving people free access to part of the its platform in memory of those who served during WWII, Ancestry recreated a street party and has released an ad, created by Weber Shandwick. Read more.