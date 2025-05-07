Macmillan's 'Faces Of Cancer' Aim To Help the Charity Do 'Whatever It Takes'

The work connects directly to Macmillan’s core message: “Whoever you are, we’ll do whatever it takes to get the right cancer support for you.” Other executions highlight the wide-ranging ways Macmillan supports people, from translation services and trusted and reliable cancer information, to helping people navigate dating after cancer. The faces represent the full diversity of people diagnosed with cancer across the UK, spanning ages, ethnicities, disabilities and more.

The campaign is supported by social and PR content featuring real people living with cancer, allowing audiences to explore their stories in more depth. The real storytellers appearing in the campaign will also feature across fundraising, legacy giving and corporate partnerships throughout the year, giving audiences the chance to explore their stories in more depth.

Sonia Sudhakar, Chief Engagement Officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, said, “Cancer can disrupt all areas of your life; from your work and relationships, to how you feel about your body and your wellbeing. And every day we hear about how this impact can be made much worse simply because of who you are or where you live. The unacceptable differences in people’s experiences of diagnosis, treatment, and care across the UK, are categorically unfair.

“Our new campaign, which is fronted by 10 incredible people living with cancer, aims to shine a light on what it really means to be living with a diagnosis today. People with cancer are at the heart of everything Macmillan does and this campaign absolutely reflects that. It launches at a time when the number of people living with cancer in the UK is at a record high, and still rising. At Macmillan we’re here 365 days a year, in person, on the phone and online to make sure every person gets the right care to meet their unique needs, whatever it takes. Everyone living with cancer deserves to get the best care the UK has to offer.”

AMV BBDO creative partner Michael Jones said, “Macmillan has a wealth of support for everyone facing the seemingly insurmountable challenges of a cancer diagnosis. So, we wanted to take a snapshot of the UK right now and show the huge diversity that exists within that lived experience. A declaration that whoever you are, Macmillan will do whatever it takes to help.”

Since the launch of the “Whatever it Takes” in 2021, Macmillan has seen a significant boost in public engagement and support. By revealing both the compassionate and grittier realities of cancer care and its support, the platform has deepened personal relevance and improved understanding of the full breadth of Macmillan’s offer.

Credits

Client: Macmillan Cancer Support

Brand: Macmillan Cancer Support

Director of Communications, Brand and Content: Kate Jones

Head of Brand: Steph Okell

Senior Brand Advertising Manager: Nisha George

Brand Advertising Manager: Gina Richards

Agency: AMV BBDO

CCOs: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

Creative Directors: Michael Jones

Creative Team: Davide Mauroni and Esin Huseyin

Agency Planning Team: Sam Williams, Marina Glavan, Maddie Burnell

Agency Account Team: Alex Sandford-Smith, Elana Murphy, Inca Cunningham-Reid and Olivia Gibson

Agency Production Team: Rhiannon Nicol and Louisa Frost

Agency Design team: Ian Mills and Tom Harris

Media Agency: Zenith Media

Photographer: Max Miechowski

Photography Prod Co: Companion

Retouching: Retoucherie

Moving Post Production: Okay Studio