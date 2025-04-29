Conducting Bodyform's Truth Symphony

Creative Salon: Talk us through the brief and how it shaped the production process

Our research uncovered that 59 per cent of women+ wish they’d been taught more about their periods.

We wanted to make a film that reflects the destabilising experience of not having the proper knowledge about your own body – whole lifetimes spent having more questions than answers! – to represent the truth of women’s experiences and to start a global conversation, asking “What do you wish you’d been told?”

'Never Just A Period' is about the gap between what we’re told about our periods and what it’s actually like. Because hundreds of thousands of years of human progress later, girls still see blood in their pants and think they’re dying.

Nobody prepares women+ for a life inside their bodies. This film is for anyone who has been told, “it’s just a period.” Or who’s asked themself: How do I put a tampon up there? Why does my discharge smell like wet dog? Why did nobody tell me it could hurt this much? Oh, so you can get your period whilst breastfeeding? Endometri-what? It’s never just a period. It’s so much more.

How did you integrate all of the creative concepts into the campaign?

The challenge on Bodyform is always to give it the richness of insight and visual texture that is such a big part of the identity, yet moving it on to be new, to be different and to be original.

The orchestra of women is where we started our production. They are our Greek chorus for periods, a thread throughout our film, commenting on this ancient tragedy. Fundamentally, the film’s conceptual emotion is a 300,000-year-old sigh.

With Soundtree we found the mood and intention of the film in Hot Chip’s track 'Over and Over'.

Playing into how misconceptions about women’s bodies are overwhelmingly repeated, again and again and again. And emotionally-laden periods that arrive monthly, over and over, seemingly without end. To add to the dramatic, tongue-in-cheek feel of getting a period and thinking you’re dying, we lead the arrangement with Bach’s 'Toccata and Fugue in D Minor'. Then, we started visually building everything around that.