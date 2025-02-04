Beyond the Big Idea: What Makes A Great Brand Platform?

Today, brand platforms are more vital than ever to marketers across their brand-building efforts.

“Prior to the digital revolution we generally talked about the 'Big Idea' and we had four bits of media: TV, cinema, posters and radio. Once the digital revolution took hold, we realised that there’s so much more to it than that,” explains TBWA\London chief creative officer Andy Jex.

The social media climate (in which an app such as TikTok can be banned one minute and back the next, or popular one minute and polemic the next) only accentuates this reality: “When you’ve got this proliferation of stuff everywhere you need something to hold it all together,” explains Jex.

But how can brands stay focused and avoid messaging that’s as fragmented as the media landscape? For Jaffé, even though AI can speed individual programmatic campaigns up, “having a very strong idea of what you’re fighting for and what you’re fighting against” is crucial.

From grocery staples like McVitie’s and Andrex, to challengers like Lucky Saint, and tech-forward businesses like Deliveroo and Rightmove, today’s brands aim to keep their messaging on point.

‘Now Just Got Even Better,’ Deliveroo

In the last quarter of 2024, food delivery firm Deliveroo has seen a 5 per cent uptick in orders in the UK and Ireland and a 9 per cent increase in gross transaction value . This growth is partly attributed to its brand platform ‘Now Just Got Even Better’, which transformed its unique selling point into a central focus for the business.

“We launched the platform last year, following our expansion beyond food and groceries into non-food retail, welcoming several major retailers and independent platforms across DIY, gifts, homeware, fashion, and more,” explains Deliveroo’s global marketing VP Caroline Harris. She adds that a key factor in the brief given to its agency-of-record Pablo was the need for “a platform that puts the customer at the centre, moving away from a product-first approach to one that reflects how Deliveroo adds genuine value to people’s everyday lives.”

Mark Sng, chief strategy officer at Pablo, explains that a key insight behind the platform is that “the only time you ever notice delivery apps and logistics is when they go wrong. What we wanted to do was focus on the thing that got people emotional and passionate.”

To ensure longevity and distinguish its approach from competitors, Deliveroo has chosen to use fictional characters rather than celebrities (notably the maverick vampire and its recent Octoman).

According to Pablo’s deputy CSO Lisa Stoney: “We needed something that would feel different. Rather than borrowing credibility from celebrities, we wanted to create our own characters that would be ours and start to create a world around that.”