Work of The Week
McVitie's Celebrates 100 Years, Kwik Fit's Roadworthy Dad Jokes, Weetabix' 'Ellipsis' and more...
The best creative, curated
01 May 2025
Telling Some Hairy Truths: Wilkinson Sword Intuition's Rebrand Campaign
Created by Pablo London, this campaign for the female shaving brand features a new visual brand world and a bluntly honest tone of voice, reflecting the reality of the category by acknowledging the real truths about women’s body hair maintenance.
The new brand platform, 'Any Hair, Anywhere' is promoted through by the main 30-second film, with supporting activity across OOH, social media and digital.
McVities Celebrates 100th Birthday With Ambitious Outdoor Campaign
The campaign ‘100 Years of the Nation’s Greatest Invention,’ developed in partnership with TBWA\London, has ignited a bold, brand-wide celebration, using the iconic chocolate digestive as the creative catalyst for a nationwide biscuit extravaganza.
Back in 1925, McVitie’s reinvented the wheel with the creation of the beloved biscuit, changing the biscuit game forever. A century later, this crumbly, chocolatey classic is still going strong, proving that while some inventions fade, the truly great ones, like McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives, stand the test of time.
Read more.
1/3
2/3
3/3
It's A Family Thing' Represents LGBTQIA+ Families
To celebrate Lesbian Visibility Week, Grey London launches its 2025 campaign for DIVA Magazine – the world’s leading media organisation for LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people. The campaign, titled ‘It’s a family thing’, celebrates the diverse range of families that exist within the community.
Read more.
1/3
2/3
3/3
Kwik Fit Spread Smiles with 'Road Happy' by VCCP
Featuring 10 different jokes, the digital out of home campaign uses Ocean Outdoor’s vehicle react technology to anonymously scan cars as they are stuck in queues at traffic lights, serving drivers with a joke according to the make, class, colour or fuel type of their vehicle. The aim is to bring some levity to their journey by making the roads a happier and safer place.
Read more.
1/2
2/2
'Reasons to Eurostar' for Eurostar by adam&eveDDB
The campaign uses bold OOH designs from world renowned graphic designer, illustrator and artist Noma Bar to disrupt the automatic choice to travel by plane and car.
Created by adam&eveDDB, the work highlights the ways that Eurostar goes further to make European travel a comfortable and enjoyable experience.
1/3
2/3
3/3
'Ellipsis' for Weetabix by BBH London
Weetabix has subverted its iconic ‘Have You Had Yours?’ line with a bold OOH campaign from BBH London.
Tapping into this insight of needing energy to overcome awkward situations, the series of OOH posters depicts a text conversation with different life conundrums, with the reply simply reading as three Weetabix in the style of an ‘ellipsis’, filling the awkward silence with the energy needed to manage the situation.
Helly Hansen's Gear Tackles Every Environment with Grey London
The film for ski, sail and outdoor brand Helly Hansen aims to showcase the brand’s mission statement: ‘We make professional grade gear to help people stay and feel alive’.
'Shadows' for Coca-Cola by WPP Open X
Coca-Cola celebrates the 110th anniversary of the brand’s iconic glass bottle.
The classic contour of its bottle is so recognisable that consumers can identify it from its shadow alone. To capture this iconicity, Coca-Cola has unveiled striking OOH and DOOH executions that showcase the bottle’s silhouette on spring and summer backdrops.
1/2
2/2
'The Night Job' for Aviva by adam&eveDDB
Aviva shines a spotlight on its car insurance services with ‘The Night Job’ - a cinematic film with an unexpected twist.
The film aims to highlight that with Aviva car insurance, if your car isn’t driveable after an accident, they’ll still get you to your destination.
Pablo Creates Innovative Vest To Reduce Melanoma Risk
Creative agency Pablo London today launched UV-U-SEE, a wearable to combat melanoma risk for builders to set a new standard in health and safety on construction sites.
The UV-U-SEE system centers around ‘The Higher-Vis Vest’. Hannah and her team have created an integrated UV-U-SEE silicon logo that sits on the traditional high vis vest, which is filled with a long-lasting UV sensitive material.
Red Breast Aims For Quite The Find by Mother's Run Deep
The whiskey brand has teamed with Sherlock, Ripley and Fleabag actor Andrew Scott for the social campaign that encourages audiences to dig deeper to unearth something amazing. Read more.
Hoppy Easter: Philadelphia makes creamy bunny ears with Ogilvy UK
The UK-wide OOH and social campaign marks Easter, where the lighthearted creative turns two slices of sourdough bread slathered in Philadelphia cream cheese into bunny ears. The campaign marks the latest spot for the Mondelēz brand that draws on it's 'You’ve Got a Friend in Philly' platform.