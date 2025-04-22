philadelphia

Hoppy Easter: Philadelphia makes creamy bunny ears

The brand has shared a seasonal OOH featuring two slices of sourdough bread covered in cream cheese

22 April 2025

Philadelphia and Ogilvy UK today launch a nationwide OOH and social campaign for Easter. The lighthearted creative turns two slices of sourdough bread slathered in Philadelphia cream cheese into bunny ears. The OOH rolls out across the UK and is supplemented with paid spots across YouTube, Meta, TikTok and Pinterest. The campaign positions Philly as the ultimate companion for every moment throughout the Easter Bank Holiday.  

The campaign marks the latest spot for the Mondelēz brand that draws on it's You’ve Got a Friend in Philly platform, showing that Philadelphia is a friend in everyone’s fridge – especially during key holidays when shoppers are more likely to host and connect with friends and family. 

Ellie Swales, Brand Manager, Mondelēz: “The Easter weekend is the first big Bank Holiday of the year. Summer is finally in our grasp and everyone comes together. This endearing spot will inspire audiences to cherish more of these moments and remind them that Philly is there throughout." 

Sam Cartmell Deputy Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy UK: “This fun execution wouldn’t be possible without the trust and partnership of the entire team at Philly. It’s the latest in our You’ve Got A Friend in Philly platform, showing how the brand can be a friend to you in a playful way at Easter too.” 

Credits

Mondelez: 

Kirsten McPherson, Philadelphia Marketing Director 

Alistair Scrimgeour, Philadelphia Senior Brand Manager 

Ellie Swales, Philadelphia Brand Manager 

Bansi Mehta, Philadelphia Junior Brand Manager  

Ogilvy UK:

Sam Cartmell, Deputy Executive Creative Director  

Ben Connell: Copywriter 

Will Grooms: Art Director 

Peter Park, Ogilvy Client Partner 

Julia Manstead, Ogilvy Strategist  

Daniel Lee, Ogilvy Digital Strategy Director 

Katie Morrel, Ogilvy Senior Project Manager 

Production:

Senior Creative Producer: Lexy Stingl 

Production Company: Hogarth 

