Hoppy Easter: Philadelphia makes creamy bunny ears

Philadelphia and Ogilvy UK today launch a nationwide OOH and social campaign for Easter. The lighthearted creative turns two slices of sourdough bread slathered in Philadelphia cream cheese into bunny ears . The OOH rolls out across the UK and is supplemented with paid spots across YouTube, Meta, TikTok and Pinterest. The campaign positions Philly as the ultimate companion for every moment throughout the Easter Bank Holiday.

The campaign marks the latest spot for the Mondelēz brand that draws on it's You’ve Got a Friend in Philly platform, showing that Philadelphia is a friend in everyone’s fridge – especially during key holidays when shoppers are more likely to host and connect with friends and family.

Ellie Swales, Brand Manager, Mondelēz: “The Easter weekend is the first big Bank Holiday of the year. Summer is finally in our grasp and everyone comes together. This endearing spot will inspire audiences to cherish more of these moments and remind them that Philly is there throughout."

Sam Cartmell Deputy Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy UK: “This fun execution wouldn’t be possible without the trust and partnership of the entire team at Philly. It’s the latest in our You’ve Got A Friend in Philly platform, showing how the brand can be a friend to you in a playful way at Easter too.”

