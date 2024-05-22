Philadelphia fresh brand positioning celebrates memorable friendship moments

The OOH creative was developed with imagery and messaging that changes morning, midday and evening. By considering audiences’ shifting moods and cravings at different points in the day through relevant and timely content, the campaign reminds people that Philly is a friend to its audiences and food - making everyday meals and snacks even more delicious, whatever the time of day.

The campaign also uses contextually relevant placements in supermarkets to inspire shoppers at different points in their purchase journeys.

The OOH element amplifies Philly’s distinct global typeface which was led out of Ogilvy UK’s design team to evoke the brand's comforting and delicious taste to different audiences. Custom ‘flourishes’ also express the delightful, indulgent feeling of spreading rich and creamy Philadelphia, with the same warmth and playfulness that you find in all good friendships.

The multi-channel campaign also rolls out across TV, YouTube, and social platforms such as Meta, Pinterest and Reddit. Each captures life’s little moments that Philly plays a part in.

Ellie Swales, brand manager, Philadelphia UK added: “We’re excited to reveal the next phase in our 'You’ve Got a Friend in Philly' campaign. The OOH is a continuation of our empathy-at-scale strategy designed to drive even greater relevance. The time-relevant placements show how Philly is a friend to you and a friend to food from morning until night. Whether it’s a bagel for breakfast or a simple afternoon snack, Philly is there for you.”

Sam Cartmell, executive creative director, Ogilvy UK said: “Philadelphia has a special place in its category and the UK’s fridges. The brand has become that comforting friend you can turn to at any time of the day and fits perfectly in those fleeting moments we cherish - could be school runs, Sunday brunches or catch-ups with old friends. Bringing OOH into the fold adds even more meaning to Philly’s stellar new positioning - blending creative excellence with behavioural science."

Credits

Kirsten McPherson,

Marketing Director, Philadelphia

Chloe Jean-Marie, Senior Brand Manager, Philadelphia

Ellie Swales, Brand Manager, Philadelphia

Bansi Mehta, Junior Brand Manager, Philadelphia

Jules Chalkley, Chief Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy UK

Sam Cartmell, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy UK

Nicola Wood, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy UK

Andy Forrest, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy UK

Dave Towers, Design Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy UK

Peter Park, Client Partner, Ogilvy UK

Matthew Dunn, Senior Art Director, Ogilvy UK

Ticiana Mancini, Senior Creative, Ogilvy UK

Julia Manstead, Strategist, Ogilvy UK

Kathryn Smith, Account Director, Ogilvy UK

Katie Morrell, Senior Project Manager, Ogilvy UK