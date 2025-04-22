Weetabix Takes Over Text Typing Dots
The OOH campaign by BBH London shows how the breakfast food can provide energy to overcome awkward situations
22 April 2025
Weetabix has subverted its iconic ‘Have You Had Yours?’ line with a bold OOH campaign from BBH London.
We all know those moments in life where you really need to dig deep into those energy reserves, for moments when two Weetabix isn’t enough. Bus Replacements. Helping your nan with her new phone. Accidentally hitting reply all. Definitely.
BBH helped Weetabix tap into this insight with a series of OOH posters depicting a text conversation. Each execution poses a different life conundrum, with the reply simply reading as three Weetabix in the style of an ‘ellipsis’, filling the awkward silence with the energy needed to manage the situation.
The campaign builds on the ‘Have You Had Yours’ brand ethos, allowing Weetabix to show up in life’s moments that require the advantage a bowl of Weetabix delivers.
Lawrence Bushell, Creative Director at BBH said: “We’ve all been there, when you get that text message, that requires you to take a deep breath and step up to the plate. Dramatising that tension by using the three dots when someone is typing felt like an iconically simple way to encapsulate the Weetabix brand. A big question, requires a big answer, fueled by Weetabix.”
Hannah Shorley, Senior Brand Manager at Weetabix says: “There are countless situations in life in which you’re going to need your Weetabix. BBH perfectly encapsulated our tone, and why the Weetabix advantage is more important now than ever. We hope these cheeky one liners raise a smile, and a spoon, to Brits over the coming weeks.”
The campaign will be running across a range of rail and underground sites centered around London commuter stations. Media was handled by Mindshare.
Credits:
Campaign title: Ellipsis
Advertising agency: BBH London
BBH;
CCO: Alex Grieve
ECD: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes
Creative Director: Lawrence Bushell, Kevin Masters and Christine Turner
Design Director: Adam Buckland and Turlough Fortune
Lead Motion Designer: Oded Shein
Client Managing Director: James Rice
Senior Account Director: Owen Keating
Account Manager: Ellise Logan
Strategy Director: Arabella Saunders
Strategist: Anna Fitzpatrick
Agency print producer: Lauren Daniels
Artworker - Brandon Doughty
Weetabix;
Senior Brand Manager: Hannah Shorley
Marketing Director: Fran Theokli
Head of Brand: Lorraine Rothwell