Weetabix Takes Over Text Typing Dots

Weetabix has subverted its iconic ‘Have You Had Yours?’ line with a bold OOH campaign from BBH London.

We all know those moments in life where you really need to dig deep into those energy reserves, for moments when two Weetabix isn’t enough. Bus Replacements. Helping your nan with her new phone. Accidentally hitting reply all. Definitely.

BBH helped Weetabix tap into this insight with a series of OOH posters depicting a text conversation. Each execution poses a different life conundrum, with the reply simply reading as three Weetabix in the style of an ‘ellipsis’, filling the awkward silence with the energy needed to manage the situation.