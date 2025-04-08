Chupa Chups Puts a Scientific Spin On Fun

Through its ongoing ‘Forever Fun’ platform, Chupa Chups aims to position its lollipop as a source of timeless fun that you don’t grow out of as you grow up. And this campaign seeks to drive home that connection at a scientific level.

Stu Royall, Creative Director and Partner at BBH London, said: “These molecules are the building blocks of fun. And what is a Chupa Chups lollipop, if not a little hit of fun?”

Chupa Chups is a brand that has lived and grown in pop culture over the course of its history, with renowned surrealist artist Salvador Dali designing the instantly recognisable logo in 1969. Since then, Chupa Chups has played with the iconography of its logo and its distinctive lollipop, even appearing in Madonna’s music video.

The campaign will be running in OOH and press in the UK from 8th April.

Credits

Campaign title: Molecules of fun

Advertising agency: BBH London

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive creative director: Felipe Guimaraes

Creative directors: Phil Holbrook and Stu Royall

Copywriter: Stu Royall

Art director: Phil Holbrook

Designer: Sophie Harper

Planner/s: Molly Chen

Business Lead: Patrick Farrall

Account director: Laura Huber

Account manager: Sheryce Brown

Account executive: Matilda Hindler-Lowe

Agency print producer: Micah Waring

Media agency: Wavemaker