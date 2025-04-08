OOH Chupa Chups

Chupa Chups Puts a Scientific Spin On Fun

The work by BBH London sees a recreation of molecular models using its famous lollipops

By Creative Salon

08 April 2025

Known for its knack of creating simple yet iconic imagery of its unmistakable lollipop, Chupa Chups is tapping into the elements of fun in its latest campaign from BBH London

The three executions, running in both OOH and press, resemble 3D molecule models, using the head of Chupa Chups lollipop as atoms and the lollipop stick as chemical bonds. BBH London zoomed in on the "happy chemicals", dopamine, serotonin and endorphin, to show that Chupa Chups is what fun is made of. Each molecule poster features a variety of Chupa Chups flavours, with each flavour and colour symbolising a specific type of atom. 

Through its ongoing ‘Forever Fun’ platform, Chupa Chups aims to position its lollipop as a source of timeless fun that you don’t grow out of as you grow up. And this campaign seeks to drive home that connection at a scientific level.

Stu Royall, Creative Director and Partner at BBH London, said: “These molecules are the building blocks of fun. And what is a Chupa Chups lollipop, if not a little hit of fun?” 

Chupa Chups is a brand that has lived and grown in pop culture over the course of its history, with renowned surrealist artist Salvador Dali designing the instantly recognisable logo in 1969. Since then, Chupa Chups has played with the iconography of its logo and its distinctive lollipop, even appearing in Madonna’s music video. 

The campaign will be running in OOH and press in the UK from 8th April.

