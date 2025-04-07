Mischief Making: Paddy Power And BBH On Poking The Culture-Fuelled Bear

Tradition goes that when England fans think of football, three things inevitably come to mind: heartache, the song 'Three Lions' and penalties. Paddy Power is a brand rewriting that script; thanks to its work, the narrative is evolving where fans now think of success, fighting for a beer garden booking, and potentially Danny Dyer.

It’s also one always thinking ahead with an eye firmly on the sporting calendar - whether that's Luke Littler’s win at the World Darts Championships, this season's Premier League (one-sided) title race coming to an end, and even, as revealed by its managing director marketing, Michelle Spillane, the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup set to take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico next year, “It's going to be mental. Just think Trump, Trump, Trump,” she jokes.