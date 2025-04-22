Helly Hansen's Gear Tackles Every Environment
From skiers to sailors, the outdoorwear firm's latest film spotlights the power and longevity of its professional grade clothing
22 April 2025
Creative agency Grey London today announces the launch of a new brand film for ski, sail and outdoor brand Helly Hansen. The film aims to drive brand perception for Helly Hansen through an inspirational creative brand narrative showcasing the brand’s mission statement: ‘We make professional grade gear to help people stay and feel alive’.
The new work, represents a holistic brand expression and complements the seasonal campaigns. It will run across multiple seasons and launch internationally, in markets across North America and Europe. It seeks to strengthen Helly Hansen’s awareness and elevate brand perception by highlighting the depth and diversity of the brand.
Grey London and Helly Hansen have worked together since 2015. This latest work brings together the brand’s core identity in a way that supports and enhances ongoing campaigns.
Helly Hansen briefed Grey to create an asset that drives brand and category awareness - a campaign that unifies ski, sail, and outdoor to showcase the brand’s full breadth and build long-term equity. The film will be shown on YouTube, Meta and VOD.
Sam Haynes & John Gibson, Creative Directors, Grey London, said: "The design of Helly Hansen gear is inspired by the unique experiences of outdoor professionals, from skiers, to sailors, to mountain guides to search and rescue teams. We used the 11-degree split in the middle of the HH logo to visually tie together the challenges the professionals face, with the products that were born from them. We see this film as a great opportunity to bring all the outdoor disciplines together to tell a bigger brand story."
Joumana Løvstad, Chief Marketing Officer, Helly Hansen, said:"With this new brand asset, our goal is to drive brand awareness and perception by showcasing our ski, sailing and outdoor professionals in a single, compelling brand film. These professionals are at the heart of everything we do - their insights and feedback inspire us to create gear they can rely on no matter the challenge, and their experiences shape the stories we tell. Together with Grey London, we're excited to launch the film this season and further strengthen brand awareness across our core categories."
