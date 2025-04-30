Redbreast Whisky shoot

Redbreast Irish Whiskey Taps Andrew Scott In The Search For Hidden Gems

Developed by Mother's Run Deep, the social campaign encourages audiences to dig deeper to unearth something amazing

By Creative Salon

30 April 2025

Redbreast Irish Whiskey, renowned for its rich heritage, proudly launches its global brand campaign, ‘Quite the Find,’ in collaboration with BAFTA winner, Golden Globes and SAG nominee, Andrew Scott. The campaign celebrates the joy of uncovering hidden gems — much like the first sip of Redbreast whiskey, it is a journey that reveals unexpected layers of complexity and character. Encouraging audiences to dig deeper to unearth something amazing, making the search worthwhile, the campaign also highlights the ‘Redbreast Unhidden’ Award, a short film competition run in partnership with SXSW Film & TV Festival® that launched earlier this year, which spotlights short film formats, offering a curated selection of new films and talent.   

At the campaign’s core is the dynamic partnership with Andrew Scott, known for his captivating performances in All of Us Strangers and Ripley. His embodiment of Irish charm, original storytelling, and creative exploration perfectly aligns with the ethos of ‘Quite the Find’ and Redbreast. Together, they inspire audiences around the world to embrace the joy of discovery by shining a spotlight on hidden treasures that are... quite the find — much like Redbreast Irish Whiskey.

  • Andrew Scott Redbreast Whiskey

‘Redbreast Unhidden’ launched earlier this year, the brand’s new platform in partnership with Andrew Scott and SXSW, as part of ‘Quite the Find,’ where Redbreast and Andrew Scott unveiled a carefully curated list of cinematic gems from SXSW 2025, honouring filmmaker and director, Andy Reid for Brief Somebodies, with the inaugural ‘Redbreast Unhidden’ Award. In addition, the brand hosted a number of experiences throughout SXSW 2025 to help film fans discover something new. Speaking about his recent role in the launch of ‘Redbreast Unhidden’ last month and wider ‘Quite the Find’ brand campaign, Andrew Scott, Brand Ambassador for Redbreast Irish Whiskey, commented: “I’m delighted to be partnering with Redbreast on this campaign to encourage creativity and discovery worldwide. It’s been really fun to be part of, especially given their initiative to encourage filmmakers of the future, whose voices need to be supported now more than ever.”

Nodjame Fouad, CEO at Irish Distillers, maker of Redbreast Irish Whiskey, added: “Redbreast, as the world’s most awarded single pot still whiskey, is celebrated for its unparalleled complexity, richness, and its signature influence of sherry cask maturation. Through our exciting partnership with the immensely talented Andrew Scott, we invite whiskey enthusiasts and newcomers alike to explore the art of discovery — a journey that celebrates craftsmanship, character, and the timeless stories found in every drop of Redbreast."

To kick off the launch, Redbreast and Andrew Scott debuted a new campaign film across the brand’s social channels. The 30-second spot was created in partnership with storytelling powerhouse Merman Branded — the commercial division of Merman TV — a production company co-founded by fellow Irish Emmy and BAFTA winner Sharon Horgan. The campaign was directed by Margot Bowman, whose short-form work had been celebrated by SXSW and the International Documentary Association. The crew also included acclaimed cinematographer Jamie Ramsay, who previously collaborated with Andrew Scott on 2024’s All of Us Strangers. Seamlessly blending heritage, artistry, and authenticity, the campaign stands as a celebration of Irish creative talent at its finest.

The new brand campaign has gone live in Ireland and will continue to be rolled out internationally. To watch the new campaign film or discover more about ‘Quite the Find’, please visit www.redbreastwhiskey.com or follow @RedbreastIrishWhiskey on social media.  

CREDITS

CREATIVE AGENCY: Run Deep

PRODUCTION: Merman 

DIRECTOR Margot Bowman

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER Siobhan Murphy

PRODUCER Luke Goodrum

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Jamie Ramsay

1ST AD Julian Richards

PRODUCTION DESIGNER Bobbie Cousins

PRODUCTION MANAGER Michael Choudhury

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT Sorcha Anglim

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT Nessie Appleton Smith

LOCATION MANAGER Hugo Smith Bingham

2ND AD Caspar Campbell

3RD AD Carmen Du Preez

FOCUS PULLER George Fox

KEY GRIP Charlie Wyldeck-Flowers

DIT Matthew Hicks

VIDEO PLAYBACK Chaz Northam

SOUND RECORDIST Nick Robertson

BOOM OP Grace Robertson

GAFFER Warren Ewan

POSTPRODUCTION SUPERVISOR David Clifton

ASSISTANT ART DIRECTOR Thalia Ecclestone

PROP MASTER Simon Morrisse

GRAPHICS Millie Holland

DRINKS SPECIALIST Tara Garnell

FOOD STYLIST Louisa Mokadem

COSTUME DESIGNER Cobbie Yates

HAIR & MAKEUP ARTIST Marina Belfon-Rose

EDIT // Shift Post

EDITOR Saam Hodivala

PRODUCER Kirsty Oldfield

POST // No8

COLOUR Matt Turner

VFX PRODUCER Lily Delphine

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.