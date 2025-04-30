Redbreast Irish Whiskey Taps Andrew Scott In The Search For Hidden Gems
Developed by Mother's Run Deep, the social campaign encourages audiences to dig deeper to unearth something amazing
30 April 2025
Redbreast Irish Whiskey, renowned for its rich heritage, proudly launches its global brand campaign, ‘Quite the Find,’ in collaboration with BAFTA winner, Golden Globes and SAG nominee, Andrew Scott. The campaign celebrates the joy of uncovering hidden gems — much like the first sip of Redbreast whiskey, it is a journey that reveals unexpected layers of complexity and character. Encouraging audiences to dig deeper to unearth something amazing, making the search worthwhile, the campaign also highlights the ‘Redbreast Unhidden’ Award, a short film competition run in partnership with SXSW Film & TV Festival® that launched earlier this year, which spotlights short film formats, offering a curated selection of new films and talent.
At the campaign’s core is the dynamic partnership with Andrew Scott, known for his captivating performances in All of Us Strangers and Ripley. His embodiment of Irish charm, original storytelling, and creative exploration perfectly aligns with the ethos of ‘Quite the Find’ and Redbreast. Together, they inspire audiences around the world to embrace the joy of discovery by shining a spotlight on hidden treasures that are... quite the find — much like Redbreast Irish Whiskey.
‘Redbreast Unhidden’ launched earlier this year, the brand’s new platform in partnership with Andrew Scott and SXSW, as part of ‘Quite the Find,’ where Redbreast and Andrew Scott unveiled a carefully curated list of cinematic gems from SXSW 2025, honouring filmmaker and director, Andy Reid for Brief Somebodies, with the inaugural ‘Redbreast Unhidden’ Award. In addition, the brand hosted a number of experiences throughout SXSW 2025 to help film fans discover something new. Speaking about his recent role in the launch of ‘Redbreast Unhidden’ last month and wider ‘Quite the Find’ brand campaign, Andrew Scott, Brand Ambassador for Redbreast Irish Whiskey, commented: “I’m delighted to be partnering with Redbreast on this campaign to encourage creativity and discovery worldwide. It’s been really fun to be part of, especially given their initiative to encourage filmmakers of the future, whose voices need to be supported now more than ever.”
Nodjame Fouad, CEO at Irish Distillers, maker of Redbreast Irish Whiskey, added: “Redbreast, as the world’s most awarded single pot still whiskey, is celebrated for its unparalleled complexity, richness, and its signature influence of sherry cask maturation. Through our exciting partnership with the immensely talented Andrew Scott, we invite whiskey enthusiasts and newcomers alike to explore the art of discovery — a journey that celebrates craftsmanship, character, and the timeless stories found in every drop of Redbreast."
To kick off the launch, Redbreast and Andrew Scott debuted a new campaign film across the brand’s social channels. The 30-second spot was created in partnership with storytelling powerhouse Merman Branded — the commercial division of Merman TV — a production company co-founded by fellow Irish Emmy and BAFTA winner Sharon Horgan. The campaign was directed by Margot Bowman, whose short-form work had been celebrated by SXSW and the International Documentary Association. The crew also included acclaimed cinematographer Jamie Ramsay, who previously collaborated with Andrew Scott on 2024’s All of Us Strangers. Seamlessly blending heritage, artistry, and authenticity, the campaign stands as a celebration of Irish creative talent at its finest.
The new brand campaign has gone live in Ireland and will continue to be rolled out internationally. To watch the new campaign film or discover more about ‘Quite the Find’, please visit www.redbreastwhiskey.com or follow @RedbreastIrishWhiskey on social media.
CREDITS
CREATIVE AGENCY: Run Deep
PRODUCTION: Merman
DIRECTOR Margot Bowman
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER Siobhan Murphy
PRODUCER Luke Goodrum
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY Jamie Ramsay
1ST AD Julian Richards
PRODUCTION DESIGNER Bobbie Cousins
PRODUCTION MANAGER Michael Choudhury
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT Sorcha Anglim
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT Nessie Appleton Smith
LOCATION MANAGER Hugo Smith Bingham
2ND AD Caspar Campbell
3RD AD Carmen Du Preez
FOCUS PULLER George Fox
KEY GRIP Charlie Wyldeck-Flowers
DIT Matthew Hicks
VIDEO PLAYBACK Chaz Northam
SOUND RECORDIST Nick Robertson
BOOM OP Grace Robertson
GAFFER Warren Ewan
POSTPRODUCTION SUPERVISOR David Clifton
ASSISTANT ART DIRECTOR Thalia Ecclestone
PROP MASTER Simon Morrisse
GRAPHICS Millie Holland
DRINKS SPECIALIST Tara Garnell
FOOD STYLIST Louisa Mokadem
COSTUME DESIGNER Cobbie Yates
HAIR & MAKEUP ARTIST Marina Belfon-Rose
EDIT // Shift Post
EDITOR Saam Hodivala
PRODUCER Kirsty Oldfield
POST // No8
COLOUR Matt Turner
VFX PRODUCER Lily Delphine