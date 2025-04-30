Redbreast Irish Whiskey Taps Andrew Scott In The Search For Hidden Gems

Redbreast Irish Whiskey, renowned for its rich heritage, proudly launches its global brand campaign, ‘Quite the Find,’ in collaboration with BAFTA winner, Golden Globes and SAG nominee, Andrew Scott. The campaign celebrates the joy of uncovering hidden gems — much like the first sip of Redbreast whiskey, it is a journey that reveals unexpected layers of complexity and character. Encouraging audiences to dig deeper to unearth something amazing, making the search worthwhile, the campaign also highlights the ‘Redbreast Unhidden’ Award, a short film competition run in partnership with SXSW Film & TV Festival® that launched earlier this year, which spotlights short film formats, offering a curated selection of new films and talent.

At the campaign’s core is the dynamic partnership with Andrew Scott, known for his captivating performances in All of Us Strangers and Ripley. His embodiment of Irish charm, original storytelling, and creative exploration perfectly aligns with the ethos of ‘Quite the Find’ and Redbreast. Together, they inspire audiences around the world to embrace the joy of discovery by shining a spotlight on hidden treasures that are... quite the find — much like Redbreast Irish Whiskey.