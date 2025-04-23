Coca-Cola Celebrates 110 Years Of Iconic Glass Bottles
The OOH campaign, led WPP Open X, marks the milestone
23 April 2025
Today, Coca-Cola announces the launch of ‘Shadows,’ a visually compelling new campaign that celebrates the 110th anniversary of the brand’s iconic glass bottle.
Coca-Cola’s classic contour is so recognisable that consumers can identify it from its shadow alone. To capture this iconicity, Coca-Cola has unveiled striking OOH and DOOH executions that showcase the bottle’s silhouette on spring and summer backdrops.
As the winter season finally draws to a close, these visuals celebrate the turn of the season with sun-kissed scenery to mark the warmer days ahead. From a reflection in a pool, a shadow on a patch of grass, and on sunlit tiles. Each expression illustrates some of the season’s greatest shared moments, made even better with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.
Developed by WPP Open X, ‘Shadows’ embodies the brand’s iconic status as a product with a visual identity that is globally recognised. Alongside static assets, the campaign also features DOOH with a shadow that will react to the movement of the sun throughout the day, highlighting that Coca-Cola is the perfect accompaniment throughout the day.
Going live throughout April, ‘Shadows’ will launch across three markets with OOH and DOOH executions in UK, Belgium, Denmark and Germany.
“This milestone anniversary marks the significance of the classic Coca-Cola glass bottle, it's a design icon that embodies the spirit of our brand,” says Islam ElDessouky, Global Vice President Creative Strategy & Content at Coca-Cola, “This campaign captures the Coca-Cola bottle set against vibrant backdrops, reminding us of the timeless refreshment and joy that Coca-Cola brings to every season.”
Jules Chalkley, Chief Executive Creative Director Ogilvy UK comments “The Coca-Cola bottle is more than just a shape; it’s a symbol etched in our collective memory. Shadows is a beautiful celebration of the brand’s iconicity and a powerful reminder of joy, refreshment, and the timeless appeal of Coca-Cola.”
The campaign was developed by WPP Open X, led by Ogilvy UK supported by EssenceMediaCom and VML Berlin.