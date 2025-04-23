Coca-Cola Celebrates 110 Years Of Iconic Glass Bottles

Today, Coca-Cola announces the launch of ‘Shadows,’ a visually compelling new campaign that celebrates the 110 th anniversary of the brand’s iconic glass bottle.

Coca-Cola’s classic contour is so recognisable that consumers can identify it from its shadow alone. To capture this iconicity, Coca-Cola has unveiled striking OOH and DOOH executions that showcase the bottle’s silhouette on spring and summer backdrops.

As the winter season finally draws to a close, these visuals celebrate the turn of the season with sun-kissed scenery to mark the warmer days ahead. From a reflection in a pool, a shadow on a patch of grass, and on sunlit tiles. Each expression illustrates some of the season’s greatest shared moments, made even better with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.