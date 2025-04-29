Eurostar Wants Travellers To Ditch Cars and Planes For Trains
The OOH work by adam&eveDDB shows the many ways Eurostar is the best way to travel
29 April 2025
Eurostar is teaming up with world renowned graphic designer, illustrator and artist Noma Bar to launch a bold campaign, designed to disrupt the automatic choice to travel by plane and car, and encourage people to choose Eurostar instead for its premium travel experience.
The campaign, ‘Reasons to Eurostar’, created with adam&eveDDB, playfully demonstrates the many ways that Eurostar goes further to make European travel a comfortable and enjoyable experience.
The out of home and print campaign spotlights Noma’s distinctive and confident illustration style, which aligns perfectly with Eurostar’s tone of voice. The use of negative space results in engaging visuals, offer a moment of surprise when bringing two elements together, so on second glance the viewer realises there’s something hidden in the art.
1/3
2/3
3/3
The illustrations are coupled with punchy copywriting such as “Time flies when you don’t”, “Get a speeding ticket”, “Carry on with your carry-ons”, or “Maybe 6am trains are too early”, to highlight the speed and comfort of taking the train and not having to pay extra for luggage.
‘Reasons to Eurostar’ launches today in the UK, France, Belgium and the Netherlands across digital out-of-home, radio and press until 20 June. The campaign includes bespoke and contextually relevant headlines for each of the different markets.
The campaign is initially going live with four illustrations, with a further visual to be launched later in the year, alongside contextually relevant media buys on trains. The work will also be featured on routes to airports via train stations and car service stations.
Noma Bar is an award-winning illustrator whose work has appeared in publications including Time Out London, BBC and the Economist. He has also released three books and hosted solo exhibitions in London and across Europe.
Francois Le Doze, Chief Commercial Officer at Eurostar, comments: "We’re thrilled to team up with adam&eveDDB and Noma Bar on this eye-catching campaign that brings to life all the reasons to choose Eurostar.
“From quick and easy check-in, extra legroom and free luggage allowance to the flexibility to change your ticket and seamless connections across Europe – Eurostar is designed to make travel better. And of course, it’s the greener choice too – our trains emit up to 20 times less CO₂ than planes. This campaign is all about reminding people that when you travel with Eurostar, the journey really is part of the joy."
Noma Bar says: “It was a pleasure collaborating with Eurostar and adam&eveDDB. Crafting a bold visual storytelling with minimal elements, bringing Eurostar’s messages to life through imaginative illustrations.”
Paula Hochberg, Creative Director, adam&eveDDB, adds: “We had a lot of fun pushing the Eurostar tone of voice and pairing it with Noma’s smart visuals. Every headline’s a little twist on what makes train travel the better choice. It’s been great to add another chapter to our long-running partnership with Eurostar and keep finding fresh ways to tell their story.”
Credits:
Client: Eurostar
Brand: Eurostar
Project/Campaign Name: Reasons to Eurostar
First Air Date: 29th April 2025
Client:
Francois Le Doze - Chief Commercial Officer
Dorothée Mariotte - Marketing Director
Candice Couillard - Head of Brand Activation & Media Performance
Sam Poullain - Senior Lead, Creative & Social
Floor Verdonkschot - Creative Lead
Rupert Radley - Brand Production Manager
Agency: adam&eveDDB
Creative:
Paula Hochberg – Creative Director
Callum Mcdonald - Creative
Charlotte Upton – Creative
Bethany Kellaghan McGurk - Creative
Marika Di Leo – Creative
Ant Nelson – Chief Creative Officer
Mike Sutherland – Chief Creative Officer
Production:
Olly Ravaux - Producer
Anna-Louise Vass - Producer
Planning:
Liora Ingram – Planning Director
Will Grundy – Chief Strategy Director
Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell
Account Management:
Sam Lecoeur – Chief Client Officer
Nick Wilkie – Business Director
Alex Murray – Account Director
Tatiana Milliken – Account Manager
Louise Riu – DDB Paris, Business Director
Ambre Fouassier – DDB Paris, Account Manager
Laura Fontaine – DDB Paris, Account Manager
Project Management:
Vidya Varsani – Project Director
Legal:
Tom Campbell - Senior Legal Counsel
Florence Chui - Paralegal
Business affairs:
Dolores King - Deputy Head of Business Affairs
Jamie Hirst - Business Affairs Manager
Illustrator: Noma Bar
Agent: Dutch Uncle
Design: King Henry
Paul Knowles – Head of Design
Will Whittington – Designer
Paul Mayes – Artworker
Production Company: adam&eveStudios
Media planning/buying: Wavemaker