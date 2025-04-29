Eurostar Wants Travellers To Ditch Cars and Planes For Trains

The illustrations are coupled with punchy copywriting such as “Time flies when you don’t”, “Get a speeding ticket”, “Carry on with your carry-ons”, or “Maybe 6am trains are too early”, to highlight the speed and comfort of taking the train and not having to pay extra for luggage.

‘Reasons to Eurostar’ launches today in the UK, France, Belgium and the Netherlands across digital out-of-home, radio and press until 20 June. The campaign includes bespoke and contextually relevant headlines for each of the different markets.

The campaign is initially going live with four illustrations, with a further visual to be launched later in the year, alongside contextually relevant media buys on trains. The work will also be featured on routes to airports via train stations and car service stations.

Noma Bar is an award-winning illustrator whose work has appeared in publications including Time Out London, BBC and the Economist. He has also released three books and hosted solo exhibitions in London and across Europe.

Francois Le Doze, Chief Commercial Officer at Eurostar, comments: "We’re thrilled to team up with adam&eveDDB and Noma Bar on this eye-catching campaign that brings to life all the reasons to choose Eurostar.

“From quick and easy check-in, extra legroom and free luggage allowance to the flexibility to change your ticket and seamless connections across Europe – Eurostar is designed to make travel better. And of course, it’s the greener choice too – our trains emit up to 20 times less CO₂ than planes. This campaign is all about reminding people that when you travel with Eurostar, the journey really is part of the joy."

Noma Bar says: “It was a pleasure collaborating with Eurostar and adam&eveDDB. Crafting a bold visual storytelling with minimal elements, bringing Eurostar’s messages to life through imaginative illustrations.”

Paula Hochberg, Creative Director, adam&eveDDB, adds: “We had a lot of fun pushing the Eurostar tone of voice and pairing it with Noma’s smart visuals. Every headline’s a little twist on what makes train travel the better choice. It’s been great to add another chapter to our long-running partnership with Eurostar and keep finding fresh ways to tell their story.”

Credits:

Client: Eurostar

Brand: Eurostar

Project/Campaign Name: Reasons to Eurostar

First Air Date: 29th April 2025

Client:

Francois Le Doze - Chief Commercial Officer

Dorothée Mariotte - Marketing Director

Candice Couillard - Head of Brand Activation & Media Performance

Sam Poullain - Senior Lead, Creative & Social

Floor Verdonkschot - Creative Lead

Rupert Radley - Brand Production Manager

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Creative:

Paula Hochberg – Creative Director

Callum Mcdonald - Creative

Charlotte Upton – Creative

Bethany Kellaghan McGurk - Creative

Marika Di Leo – Creative

Ant Nelson – Chief Creative Officer

Mike Sutherland – Chief Creative Officer

Production:

Olly Ravaux - Producer

Anna-Louise Vass - Producer

Planning:

Liora Ingram – Planning Director

Will Grundy – Chief Strategy Director

Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell

Account Management:

Sam Lecoeur – Chief Client Officer

Nick Wilkie – Business Director

Alex Murray – Account Director

Tatiana Milliken – Account Manager

Louise Riu – DDB Paris, Business Director

Ambre Fouassier – DDB Paris, Account Manager

Laura Fontaine – DDB Paris, Account Manager

Project Management:

Vidya Varsani – Project Director

Legal:

Tom Campbell - Senior Legal Counsel

Florence Chui - Paralegal

Business affairs:

Dolores King - Deputy Head of Business Affairs

Jamie Hirst - Business Affairs Manager

Illustrator: Noma Bar

Agent: Dutch Uncle

Design: King Henry

Paul Knowles – Head of Design

Will Whittington – Designer

Paul Mayes – Artworker

Production Company: adam&eveStudios

Media planning/buying: Wavemaker