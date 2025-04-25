Aviva Revs Up Car Insurance Offer
The TV spot by adam&eveDDB showcases how it helps its customers reach their destination regardless of circumstance
25 April 2025
Aviva is shining a spotlight on its car insurance services with ‘The Night Job’, a cinematic film with an unexpected twist.
The film, directed by Novemba and produced by Academy, opens on what appears to be a dark and secretive ‘night job’ interrupted by car problems, but takes an unexpected turn – showing that with Aviva car insurance, if your car isn’t driveable after an accident, they’ll still get you to your destination.
This is the second time Aviva and adam&eveDDB have teamed up with Novemba and Academy, following 2024’s Making It Click brand campaign.
The spot, created by adam&eveDDB creatives Sali Horsey and Zoe Nash, continues Aviva’s emotive storytelling and reimagined brand expression, which launched last year and includes evolved brand assets such as an updated colour palette, typography, and tone of voice.
Sarah Leccacorvi, Head of Marketing Communications at Aviva said: “We’re thrilled with ‘The Night Job’ advert. It showcases our onward journey offering a story that strikes just the right balance between anticipation and light-hearted humour, in a category where it’s notoriously difficult to stand out.”
Sali and Zoe, adam&eveDDB, added: “Aviva car insurance helps its customers reach their destination, whatever that might be. Whether it’s star gazing, or something a bit more...unexpected.”
Credits:
Client: Aviva
Brand: Aviva Car Insurance
Project/Campaign Name: Aviva GI – The Night Job
Aviva
Chief Customer & Marketing Officer: Cheryl Toner
Marketing Director: David Erixon
Head of Marketing Communications (Creative): Sarah Leccacorvi
Brand Activation Manager: Deborah O’Malley
Marketing Strategist: Luke Burford
Agency: adam&eveDDB
Creatives: Sali Horsey, Zoe Nash
Creative Directors: Tim Vance, Paul Knott
Chief Creative Officers: Ant Nelson, Mike Sutherland
Producer: Charlotte Ellison
Planning: Josh Watson, Jack Spicer, Heather Alderson
Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell
Chief Client Officer: Sam Lecoeur
Managing Partner: Mike Stern, Charlotte Cook
Account Director: Max Sullivan, Juliet Penn Hughs
Account Manager: Zahra Ahmed
Project Management: Ian Hughs
Legal: Tom Campbell
Business affairs: Emily Eshelby
Production Company: Academy
Directors: Novemba
Executive Producer: Georgina Smith
Producer: Kishan Patel
Director of Photography: Stuart Bentley
Editing company: TenThree
Editor: Stephen Dunne
Assistant Editor: Moyo Omotade
Managing Director: Ed Hoadley
Production Assistant: Lottie Allister Crooke
VFX: 1920
VFX Supervisor : Jamie Stitson
2D Artist : Adam McHale, Emily Govinden
VFX Producer : David Keegan
Colour Grading Company: Electric Theatre Collective
Colourist: Jason Wallis
Colour Producer: Alex Carswell
Audio postproduction: Factory
Sound Design & Mix: Dan Beckwith
Audio Producer: Ciara Wakley
Music: The Hogan
Music Supervisor: Rona Bradley
Soundtrack name: Trial By Fire
Media: Publicis Media