Aviva Revs Up Car Insurance Offer

This is the second time Aviva and adam&eveDDB have teamed up with Novemba and Academy, following 2024’s Making It Click brand campaign.

The spot, created by adam&eveDDB creatives Sali Horsey and Zoe Nash, continues Aviva’s emotive storytelling and reimagined brand expression, which launched last year and includes evolved brand assets such as an updated colour palette, typography, and tone of voice.

Sarah Leccacorvi, Head of Marketing Communications at Aviva said: “We’re thrilled with ‘The Night Job’ advert. It showcases our onward journey offering a story that strikes just the right balance between anticipation and light-hearted humour, in a category where it’s notoriously difficult to stand out.”

Sali and Zoe, adam&eveDDB, added: “Aviva car insurance helps its customers reach their destination, whatever that might be. Whether it’s star gazing, or something a bit more...unexpected.”

