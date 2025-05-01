Pablo Creates Innovative Vest To Reduce Melanoma Risk
The agency has partnered with The National Federation Of Builders And Considerate Constructors Scheme
01 May 2025
Creative agency Pablo London today launched UV-U-SEE, a wearable to combat melanoma risk for builders to set a new standard in health and safety on construction sites. The inspiration came from the personal experience of Pablo Joint Managing Director, Hannah Penn, who was successfully diagnosed and treated for melanoma shortly after giving birth to her second child.
While undergoing treatment, Penn became fixated on the causes of melanoma when she came across the shocking statistic that the construction sector makes up around 8% of the workforce but represents 44% of occupational skin cancer deaths - she decided to help.
The UV-U-SEE system centers around ‘The Higher-Vis Vest’. Hannah and her team have created an integrated UV-U-SEE silicon logo that sits on the traditional high vis vest, which is filled with a long-lasting UV sensitive material. As the sun’s UV level intensifies, the logo changes from white to pink to red, alerting the wearer and fellow workers to apply sun cream and take precautions. It makes an invisible killer visible, reminding on-site workers that they deserve and need protection. Alongside the higher-vis vest sits UV-U-SEE sun cream from LifeJacket Skin Protection. A waterproof, non greasy product that makes it easy to apply on site.
Joining forces in partnership with them are LifeJacket Skin Protection, Leo Workwear, The National Federation of Builders and Considerate Constructors Scheme, as they seek to change the way the construction industry sees skin protection, calling for a critical new standard in health and safety that will help save lives. The ambition is to make it every construction worker’s right to have access to SPF skin protection, so that they’re truly protected from every danger on-site.
Hannah Penn, Joint Managing Director, Pablo, said: “I’ve never lived abroad, and had what I’d consider an entirely normal level of exposure to the sun in the UK, so when I was diagnosed aged 33, I became obsessed with how I could raise awareness of the risks I was ignorant to and stop others from getting melanoma.
“Unlike most cancers, skin cancer is 86% preventable. So with the right interventions and awareness, we can save hundreds if not thousands of lives. That’s why all of us and Pablo felt so passionate and driven to use our understanding of how you use brands to change behaviour to spotlight this fatal risk within construction.
The beauty of the technology we’ve created is that it will help so many people, not just those in the construction industry. The possibilities of the UV-U-SEE technology are endless - it can be added to prams to give mums peace of mind, or it can be used while playing sports or other outdoor activities, or even just as you pop to the shops.
“Melanoma is a silent killer. And one that it’s so easy to ignore. I was lucky to be caught in time. I hope this will help save other people too"
1/2
2/2
Penn has partnered with the Considerate Constructors Scheme, who are now adding provision of skin cancer prevention PPE and education into their criteria to achieve their gold standard accreditation.
The Higher-Vis vests can be purchased with bespoke logos through the UV-U-SEE website where construction businesses will also be able to purchase UV-U-SEE branded sunscreen dispensers and LifeJacket’s sunscreen.
Desiree Blamey, Head of Partnerships for Considerate Constructors Scheme, which champions construction worker wellbeing, welcomes the launch of UV-U-SEE.
“We believe all men and women deserve to be safe at work. Construction workers have increased melanoma risk because they work outside, often without adequate sun protection. We want to change behaviour to save lives.
"We recognise and reward sites that take skin safety seriously. Contractors need to show a clear, proactive approach to managing UV risk, just as they would any other hazard. A logo showing when UV levels get dangerous is a brilliant idea as it makes the risk impossible to ignore. We want UV safety to be second nature - like hard hats and harnesses - and are committed to driving real change around UV safety across the industry."
" That’s why we’re committing to updating the Code of Considerate Practice to include skin protection as a key element of our assessments. Companies that lead the way in UV safety will be recognised and rewarded as shining examples of thoughtful, responsible and considerate construction.”
That’s why our upcoming update to the Code of Considerate Practice will include skin protection as a key element of our rating system. This will become a core benchmark for those striving toward our Gold Standard in on-site health and safety. Companies that lead the way in UV safety will be celebrated by the Scheme as shining examples of thoughtful, responsible, and considerate construction”
Research conducted by Pablo in partnership with the NFB and the Considerate Constructors Scheme found that despite the disproportionate impact of skin cancer on construction workers 39% of those who work on site do not think of Melanoma as a workplace danger.
Moreover, around 1 in 4 on site workers think that their employer does not take skin cancer seriously and just over half (51%) have not been provided with health and safety training that alerted them to the dangers of skin cancer.
Welcoming today’s launch, Shane McCormick, an outdoor worker, skin cancer survivor and campaigner for sunscreen to be included in on-site PPE commented: “I worked outside for two decades and when the sun was out, the shorts were on and my top off. Sun damage wasn’t something anyone spoke about.
“Eventually I had a mole checked and it was cancerous. I’ve since had multiple surgeries including removing a 10cm tumour and three quarters of the lymph nodes from my right arm.
“Melanoma is preventable and construction businesses need to take skin cancer more seriously, including sunscreen in the PPE they provide their teams. I don’t want others to have to go through what I’ve been through, so please make sure you’re wearing sunscreen, covering up and getting yourself checked regularly.”
The launch of UV-U-SEE is accompanied by an influencer campaign with On The Tools, as well as an owned social campaign across The Considerate Constructors Scheme, The National Federation of Builders and LifeJacket.
Find out more at uv-u-see.com. (live from 1st May)
Credits
Creatives: Dan Norris, Ray Shaughnessy, Adam Reincke, Dan Watts, Gustavo Bonzanini
Designer: Rodrigo Castellari
Account Team: Hannah Penn, Sofia Velazquez Pimentel
Planning Director: Chris Turner
Production: Amelia Rose, Paris Starr
Director: Deane Thrussle
Producer: Greg Mills