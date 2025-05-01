Pablo Creates Innovative Vest To Reduce Melanoma Risk

Penn has partnered with the Considerate Constructors Scheme, who are now adding provision of skin cancer prevention PPE and education into their criteria to achieve their gold standard accreditation.

The Higher-Vis vests can be purchased with bespoke logos through the UV-U-SEE website where construction businesses will also be able to purchase UV-U-SEE branded sunscreen dispensers and LifeJacket’s sunscreen.

Desiree Blamey, Head of Partnerships for Considerate Constructors Scheme, which champions construction worker wellbeing, welcomes the launch of UV-U-SEE.

“We believe all men and women deserve to be safe at work. Construction workers have increased melanoma risk because they work outside, often without adequate sun protection. We want to change behaviour to save lives.

"We recognise and reward sites that take skin safety seriously. Contractors need to show a clear, proactive approach to managing UV risk, just as they would any other hazard. A logo showing when UV levels get dangerous is a brilliant idea as it makes the risk impossible to ignore. We want UV safety to be second nature - like hard hats and harnesses - and are committed to driving real change around UV safety across the industry."

" That’s why we’re committing to updating the Code of Considerate Practice to include skin protection as a key element of our assessments. Companies that lead the way in UV safety will be recognised and rewarded as shining examples of thoughtful, responsible and considerate construction.”

Research conducted by Pablo in partnership with the NFB and the Considerate Constructors Scheme found that despite the disproportionate impact of skin cancer on construction workers 39% of those who work on site do not think of Melanoma as a workplace danger.

Moreover, around 1 in 4 on site workers think that their employer does not take skin cancer seriously and just over half (51%) have not been provided with health and safety training that alerted them to the dangers of skin cancer.

Welcoming today’s launch, Shane McCormick, an outdoor worker, skin cancer survivor and campaigner for sunscreen to be included in on-site PPE commented: “I worked outside for two decades and when the sun was out, the shorts were on and my top off. Sun damage wasn’t something anyone spoke about.

“Eventually I had a mole checked and it was cancerous. I’ve since had multiple surgeries including removing a 10cm tumour and three quarters of the lymph nodes from my right arm.

“Melanoma is preventable and construction businesses need to take skin cancer more seriously, including sunscreen in the PPE they provide their teams. I don’t want others to have to go through what I’ve been through, so please make sure you’re wearing sunscreen, covering up and getting yourself checked regularly.”

The launch of UV-U-SEE is accompanied by an influencer campaign with On The Tools, as well as an owned social campaign across The Considerate Constructors Scheme, The National Federation of Builders and LifeJacket.

Find out more at uv-u-see.com. (live from 1st May)

