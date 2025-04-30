hero asset for grey a banner that reads "that was the year my sister got me heartbreak for my birthday"

'It's A Family Thing' Represents LGBTQIA+ families

To mark Lesbian Visibility Week for Diva Magazine, Grey London celebrates the diverse range of families in the LGBTQ+ community

By Creative Salon

30 April 2025

To celebrate Lesbian Visibility Week, Grey London launches its 2025 campaign for DIVA Magazine – the world’s leading media organisation for LGBTQIA+ women and non-binary people. The campaign, titled ‘It’s a family thing’, celebrates the diverse range of families that exist within the community.

Building on the success of the last two campaigns it worked on for DIVA Magazine, Grey London was tasked with not only celebrating Lesbian Visibility Week this year but also showcasing DIVA Magazine’s chosen theme for the annual celebration, rainbow families. Targeting communities across London and Edinburgh, the campaign aims to bridge the gap between queer and non-queer families with humour, to draw people in and show, regardless of what your family looks like, ‘it’s a family thing’. 

To celebrate the relatability of rainbow families, the creative showcases snippets of awkward and funny stories, which are told by individuals from different families.

