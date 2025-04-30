'It's A Family Thing' Represents LGBTQIA+ families



Building on the success of the last two campaigns it worked on for DIVA Magazine, Grey London was tasked with not only celebrating Lesbian Visibility Week this year but also showcasing DIVA Magazine’s chosen theme for the annual celebration, rainbow families. Targeting communities across London and Edinburgh, the campaign aims to bridge the gap between queer and non-queer families with humour, to draw people in and show, regardless of what your family looks like, ‘it’s a family thing’.

To celebrate the relatability of rainbow families, the creative showcases snippets of awkward and funny stories, which are told by individuals from different families.