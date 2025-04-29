Brand or People, The Midlife Crisis is Real

Battling the Curse of “Old”

Before we dive into the mechanics of brand rejuvenation, let me confess: I'm not entirely sure I need a rebrand. Maybe my anxieties are unfounded. Maybe my silver hair is a badge of honour, a testament to years of experience and wisdom. But the fear is real. The fear of becoming irrelevant, of being passed over for the next bright-eyed, bushy-tailed (and, let's face it, younger) strategist.

We live in an attention economy, where every second of our time is a battleground. Brands are constantly vying for our focus, and those that fail to adapt risk fading into obscurity. "Old" isn't just about age; it's about stagnation, clinging to the status quo, and failing to resonate with a rapidly evolving audience.

There's a statistic, often cited (though its exact origin is debated), that we tend to reject new technologies that arrive after we're 35. While the specific age may be debatable, the underlying principle holds true: as we get older, we become more resistant to change. The same can be said for brands. If they don't constantly innovate and adapt, they risk becoming irrelevant to younger generations, who are always on the lookout for the next big thing. In an attention-deficit world, a strong brand is the best defence against becoming irrelevant. But what exactly is a brand, and why is it so crucial to avoid the curse of 'old'?

The Fallacy of Past Glamour

A brand is only valuable if it resonates with its target audience and drives results. It's more than just a logo or a slogan; it's the sum total of experiences, perceptions, and emotions that people associate with a company. Clinging to past values solely out of nostalgia or a misguided belief that they are an investment is a dangerous game.

Think of Blockbuster, once the undisputed king of video rentals. They failed to adapt to the rise of streaming services, clinging to their brick-and-mortar shops and late fees, ultimately leading to their demise. On the other hand, Netflix, which started as a mail-order DVD rental service, boldly embraced the internet and transformed itself into a global streaming giant. The lesson is clear: data and performance should guide decisions, not sentimentality. If the brand is performing well, by all means, carry on. But if it's not, there's no point in holding on to the coattails of past glamour. But boldness without conviction is just recklessness. True brand transformation requires a strong foundation of purpose and a clear vision for the future. Jaguar's leadership clearly understood this principle. Their rebrand wasn't just a cosmetic makeover; it was a strategic response to the challenges of a rapidly changing automotive market, a market increasingly dominated by electric vehicles and a new generation of discerning consumers.

The Difference Between Old and Bold is Brand

Boldness should be driven by a clear understanding of the brand's values, target audience, and market trends. It's not about making changes for the sake of it; it's about making strategic decisions that align with the brand's overall goals and resonate with its customers.

Consider Jaguar's recent rebrand, as discussed by Rawdon Glover. He emphasised the need to be "fierce and creative" and not afraid to polarise. He argued that Jaguar's decision to embrace electric vehicles and target a new demographic was a bold move driven by a clear vision: to recapture the essence of what made Jaguar truly special while appealing to a modern, cultured, and urban audience.

This transformation wasn't without its risks. Some traditional Jaguar enthusiasts may have been alienated by the new direction. However, Jaguar believed that the potential rewards – attracting a new generation of customers and establishing itself as a leader in the electric vehicle market – outweighed the risks. But this isn't just about big corporations and fancy cars.

Like Jaguar, which had to take a hard look at its brand and make bold decisions to stay relevant, individuals must assess their own skills, values, and goals and make strategic choices to thrive in a competitive world.

Brand or People, The Midlife Crisis is Real

So, what does this mean for me, the silver-haired adman? Do I need to dye my hair, start wearing skinny jeans, and embrace TikTok? Probably not. But I do need to be more intentional about my personal brand.

The principles of brand strategy can also be applied to personal growth. Just as brands must constantly reinvent themselves to stay relevant, so too must individuals adapt to thrive in a hyper-competitive world.

To navigate this midlife crisis of relevance, consider these key principles:

Embrace Change:

Brands are built on commercial culture, and commercial culture is perpetually new. So, resist the urge to settle into a "comfort zone" where innovation stagnates. Actively seek out new skills, new projects, and new approaches. Experiment, step outside your comfort zone, and never stop learning.

2. Disrupt Purposefully:

Don't be afraid to question conventional wisdom and propose new ideas. This could mean challenging outdated processes at work, advocating for a different perspective, or simply speaking up when you see something that could be improved. Be a contrarian, and don't be afraid to disrupt the norm.

3.Evolve Your Core:

This isn't about clinging to outdated perceptions of who you were, but about staying grounded in your core values and beliefs. What truly matters to you? What principles guide your decisions? For Jaguar, this was "Copy Nothing" – a commitment to originality and innovation. For you, it might be integrity, creativity, or a passion for helping others. Let these values guide your actions and inform your personal brand, even as you evolve and adapt to a changing world.

Just as a brand needs a clear vision and a strong sense of purpose, so too do individuals. What are your values? What are your goals? What do you want to achieve in life? Are your actions aligned with your goals? And in a world of constant noise, where everyone is vying for attention, it's more important than ever to have a strong personal brand that stands out from the crowd.

By embracing boldness and conviction, you can create your own personal brand that reflects your unique talents, passions, and values. In a world of constant change and fragmented attention, boldness is not just a strategy for brands; it's a mindset for success. Brands and individuals must be willing to take risks, experiment with new ideas, and push their personal boundaries to see what can be. Staring into the abyss of reinvention is a daunting prospect. But it's also incredibly liberating.

The abyss may await, but thanks to Jaguar's inspiring rebrand, I'm feeling a little less like I'm staring into it alone. Maybe this midlife crisis thing isn't so bad after all. The real question is, if I do get a Jaguar, will it actually make me look younger? Asking for a friend...

Asad Shaykh is the Head of Strategy at Grey London.