McVities Celebrates 100th Birthday With Ambitious Outdoor Campaign

Some inventions change the world and just make it better: electricity, sliced bread, the wheel. And proudly part of that famous, illustrious, revered group is the Chocolate Digestive. As pladis-owned McVitie’s celebrates a century of dunking perfection with its iconic biscuit, the bold new £8.75 million campaign proudly declares it: the nation’s greatest invention.

The campaign ‘100 Years of the Nation’s Greatest Invention,’ developed in partnership with TBWA\London, has ignited a bold, brand-wide celebration, using the iconic chocolate digestive as the creative catalyst for a nationwide biscuit extravaganza. Back in 1925, McVitie’s reinvented the wheel with the creation of the beloved biscuit, changing the biscuit game forever. A century later, this crumbly, chocolatey classic is still going strong, proving that while some inventions fade, the truly great ones, like McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives, stand the test of time.

To mark 100 years of the iconic McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives, McVitie’s is launching a tongue-in-cheek campaign that proudly crowns it the nation’s greatest invention. The brand is celebrating this milestone with the same wit and warmth that has made the biscuit a beloved staple in British households for a century. After all, can you really imagine life without them?

pladis’ media agency MG OMD and their OOH specialists Talon are bringing to life striking OOH, DOOH featuring the chocolate digestive as the star at Piccadilly Lights, social, and radio executions, humorously placing the humble biscuit alongside the world’s most groundbreaking innovations, such as the wheel, the telephone, and sliced bread. Using contrast humour and a playful shift from the grand to the everyday, this creative approach highlights an unexpected truth - that the McVitie’s Chocolate Digestive might just be a quietly brilliant feat of engineering.