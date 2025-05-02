Subway's Steals Ikea's Limelight

This week (1 May), IKEA’s new flagship store opened on Oxford Street, London - though Subway didn’t let its new neighbour steal the spotlight without a cheeky challenge.

To hijack the hype, Subway initiated a ‘battle of the balls’ on IKEA opening day with a guerrilla-style PR & Social activation to remind the public who has ‘the biggest balls on Oxford Street’.

Taking the tease straight to IKEA’s doorstep, social agency Fabric jumped on the buzz with the creation of tongue-in-cheek vouchers for free 6” Meatbäll Marinara Subs that were handed out to eager homeware shoppers. The IKEA-inspired vouchers and in-store signage playfully poked fun at flat-pack furniture culture with instructions demonstrating how the Meatbäll Marinara is built, designed in the unmistakable style of the Swedish furniture giant.

Devised by Saatchi & Saatchi in response to news of IKEA’s opening, the activation was brought to life by social media agency Fabric and PR agency Taylor Herring.

Credits

Chief Creative Officer: Franki Goodwin

Executive Design Director: Nathan Crawford

ECD: Caroline Paris

Creative: Danny Tallon & Lloyd Faulkner

Strategist: Jack Groves

Designer: Weronika Szklarek

Business Director: Sara Abaza

Senior Account Director: Libby Conroy

Account Manager: Mirta Esara

Social agency: Fabric

PR agency: Taylor Herring