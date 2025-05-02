Subway's Steals Ikea's Limelight
The brand hijacked the Swedish furniture giants' moment to show off the 'Meatbäll Marinara'
02 May 2025
This week (1 May), IKEA’s new flagship store opened on Oxford Street, London - though Subway didn’t let its new neighbour steal the spotlight without a cheeky challenge.
To hijack the hype, Subway initiated a ‘battle of the balls’ on IKEA opening day with a guerrilla-style PR & Social activation to remind the public who has ‘the biggest balls on Oxford Street’.
Taking the tease straight to IKEA’s doorstep, social agency Fabric jumped on the buzz with the creation of tongue-in-cheek vouchers for free 6” Meatbäll Marinara Subs that were handed out to eager homeware shoppers. The IKEA-inspired vouchers and in-store signage playfully poked fun at flat-pack furniture culture with instructions demonstrating how the Meatbäll Marinara is built, designed in the unmistakable style of the Swedish furniture giant.
Devised by Saatchi & Saatchi in response to news of IKEA’s opening, the activation was brought to life by social media agency Fabric and PR agency Taylor Herring.
Credits
Chief Creative Officer: Franki Goodwin
Executive Design Director: Nathan Crawford
ECD: Caroline Paris
Creative: Danny Tallon & Lloyd Faulkner
Strategist: Jack Groves
Designer: Weronika Szklarek
Business Director: Sara Abaza
Senior Account Director: Libby Conroy
Account Manager: Mirta Esara
Social agency: Fabric
PR agency: Taylor Herring