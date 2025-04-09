Saatchi & Saatchi gets messy and unfiltered for 35th New Creators Showcase

Saatchi & Saatchi has opened entries for its renowned New Creators Showcase, which this year will celebrate raw and unfiltered talent from around the world.

Now in its 35th year, New Creators Showcase provides emerging creators from around the globe with a platform to present their work on a global stage at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

As well as exposure, New Creators Showcase offers direct funding and opportunities. In March, UK-based duo Meme Girls, who were part of the showcase last year, released a short film in collaboration with Channel 4. The film, commissioned by Saatchi & Saatchi, was part of Channel 4’s Random Acts, a dedicated hub which showcases films from established names as well as new artists.

Saatchi & Saatchi is a strong supporter of emerging talent. In addition to its NCS platform at Cannes, the agency works with UK secondary schools as part of its Upriser programme - connecting children aged 11-18 with companies in the creative industries. In 2024 the programme reached a milestone of working with 10,000 students in the UK.

Saatchi & Saatchi is committed to offering NCS shortlisted creators support, they will benefit from hands-on assistance from production teams who will offer expert guidance and insight through the creative process.

Franki Goodwin, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi said “The New Creators Showcase is the ultimate antidote to the slick, ultra branded side of Cannes, a ‘Cannes-tidote’ you will. We showcase fresh, raw talent that’s poised to make its mark on our industry and on wider creative culture. Advertising’s role in growing and sustaining creative careers is crucial. We’re not just celebrating new voices - we’re hiring, backing, and funding their next projects. If you’ve got something bold, brilliant, and original, we want to see it. If you want a route into a sustainable creative career, this is a massive opportunity”

Jessica Ringshall, CPO, Saatchi & Saatchi said “ We’re always on the lookout for fresh ways to support and invest in incredible talent across our industry. The New Creators Showcase has a long heritage of discovering and launching rising stars, and this year is no exception. As the industry continues to evolve, our collective focus should be on craft and nurturing the kind of new talent that will stand the test of time. Our commitment to mentoring and uplifting emerging talent has never been stronger, and we’re beyond proud to provide a platform that doesn’t just celebrate creatives - it actively helps them take that next big leap in their careers .”

The 2024 showcase included work from a broad range of disciplines, regions and creators with 12 pieces of short film, commercial, animation and music video content from creators hailing from the UK, Holland, Spain, Belgium and Australia.

The 2025 New Creators’ Showcase is now accepting entries and is open to all forms of motion creators, accepting all film formats, experiences and styles. To be eligible to feature in the showcase, candidates must not have made work commercially (paid for by a brand) in the format they are submitting in before the end of April 2023. Entries should be emailed to ncs@saatchi.co.uk. View more information here.