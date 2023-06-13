Subway ChatGPT Saatchi

'Subway has entered the Chat' by Saatchi and Saatchi

Subway takes on McDonald's and Burger King with its own AI generated poster

By Creative Salon

13 June 2023

The longstanding advertising tête-à-tête between McDonalds and Burger King welcomed a third player over the weekend, as Subway entered the latest string of tactical executions with its own ChatGPT-led creative. 

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the latest spot for Subway also used AI to generate a copy-led execution, comparing the icon-status and size of the fast-food giants’ best loved menu items.  

In response to the questions posed by McDonalds and Burger King’s spots, Subway asked the chatbot how a McDonalds Big Mac and a Burger King Whopper ‘compare to a footlong?’, and ChatGPT’s response is presented in bold, brand-led typography: “In terms of size, both are significantly smaller than a footlong sandwich.”  

Kirstey Elston, Marketing Director UK & Ireland, Subway says, "If there's going to be a conversation on iconic sandwiches, Subway will of course get involved. What can we say - even ChatGPT knows our Footlongs are the biggest and best sandwich out there!" 

Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi adds, “There’s a lot of chat about ChatGPT and, while we try not to get too caught up in hype trends,  we couldn’t resist getting in on this conversation. It's a big moment for Subway with the launch of the new Series menu, and what can we say - ChatGPT says they’re the biggest too.”

Credits:

Campaign Title: Subway Has Entered The Chat

Client: Subway

Advertising Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO: Franki Goodwin

Copywriter: Sam Pascoe

Art Director: Heath Sims

Planning Partner: Craig Adams

