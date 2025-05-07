PG Tips Brings Back Monkey and This Time He's Married To Emily Atack

The campaign breaks in social and YouTube at 9am on 7 th May and goes live nationwide across TV and VOD from 9 th May. OOH shot in the style of classic reality TV promos, with the wordplay ‘Steaming Now’, is accompanied by limited edition Monkey pack and shopper activations.

Elle Barker, CMO, Lipton Teas: “From the very first conversation we had with NCA, we knew they truly got the heart of the brand and the ambition behind the brief. I'm incredibly proud of the work we've created together — it's bold, funny and absolutely captures the chaos of family life and the role that tea plays for so many British families. ‘Live life one tea at a time’ puts Monkey and the brand back in the spotlight and kicks off a brand new chapter for PG Tips.”

Dan Seager & Steve Hall, Executive Creative Directors, New Commercial Arts : “It’s been an absolute joy to work with the team at PG Tips. We were eager to create a campaign that did justice to such an iconic, fabric-of-the-nation brand and brought to life the fact that, whatever life throws at you, nothing beats a good cup of PG. And no one knows that better than Monkey. The nation has clearly missed him and persuading him to come back into the limelight has been a career high.”

We asked Monkey for a quote, but he was busy making a cuppa for Alice...

CREDITS

PG Tips

Elle Barker – CMO, UK & Ireland

Heidi Williams – Head of Communications & Partnerships

Nathan Higgins – Social, Influencer & PR Manager

Kirsten Battle – Assistant Brand Manager

New Commercial Arts

Hannah White - CEO

Dan Seager & Steve Hall - ECDs

Alicia Job and Jess Pacey - Creatives

Matt Walters – CSO

Georgia Dickinson – Head of Production

Russell Taylor – Senior Producer

Miriam Goode – Business Director

Gaëlle Rolland – Account Manager

Olivia Rose – Account Director

Tom Lockwood – Creative Content Lead

Film Production

Production Company: Academy Films

Director: Si & Ad

Producer: Tom Cartwright

DOP: Alex Barber

Puppeteers: Nigel Plaskitt, Susan Beatie, Paul Jomain

Edit: Adam Spivey @ Assembly Rooms

Edit Producer: Phoebe Armstrong-Beaver

Postproduction: Selected Works

VFX: Jonathan Westley (Wes)

Postproduction Producer: Noa Vuagniaux

Audio: Jake Ashwell @ 750 MPH

Audio Producer: Aishah Amodu

Music: Audio Network

Stills Production

Nick Eagle – Photographer

King Henry – Retouch & Design



Automated Creative

Amy Wright - Global Head of Strategy

Danielle Sims - Business Director

Giacomo Cisternino - Senior Client Lead

PHD

Andrew Chandler – Media Director

James Walton – Senior Planning Director

Rachel Sharrow – Planning Associate Director

Megan Conneely – Strategy Director

The Romans

Tom Phillips – PR Account Manager

Holly Dunnett – Senior PR & Communications Consultant

Sophie Baker - Director

Niall Massingham – Digital Account Manager

Sam Morgan-Smith – Head of Social

David Levesley – Social Editor & Copywriter

Scarlet Pughe – Creative