PG Tips Brings Back Monkey and This Time He's Married To Emily Atack
The pair have begun their own reality show ‘At Home with Monkey’, sponsored by PG Tips.
07 May 2025
Monkey, PG Tips’ iconic mascot, is back to launch a new creative platform, ‘Live life one tea at a time’, for the UK’s most popular tea brand. The work has been created by NCA, part of Ogilvy Group UK, and will be supported by a campaign spend of £8m. This is the first campaign since New Commercial Arts was appointed as PG Tips’ creative agency of record in January and also stars national favourite comic actress Emily Atack, who plays Monkey’s wife, Alice, also known as Mrs M.
In a continuation of his successful media career, Monkey now has a reality show documenting the ups and downs of his daily life (sponsored, of course, by PG Tips). Viewers are invited into Monkey and Alice’s home where they live with their two children, Earl and Chai, as they banter, bicker and - most importantly - brew their way through the day, living life one tea at a time.
In true-to-form reality TV style, the film and social campaign includes behind-the-scenes moments, photoshoots and even nods to memorable moments of recent pop culture.
Social media and consumer PR activations were created by The Romans, including bespoke teasers and parodies of social trends, such as Vogue’s My Life in Looks and reality TV confessionals.
The film was directed by Si & Ad and produced by Academy.
Media planning and buying was handled by PHD.
The campaign breaks in social and YouTube at 9am on 7th May and goes live nationwide across TV and VOD from 9th May. OOH shot in the style of classic reality TV promos, with the wordplay ‘Steaming Now’, is accompanied by limited edition Monkey pack and shopper activations.
Elle Barker, CMO, Lipton Teas: “From the very first conversation we had with NCA, we knew they truly got the heart of the brand and the ambition behind the brief. I'm incredibly proud of the work we've created together — it's bold, funny and absolutely captures the chaos of family life and the role that tea plays for so many British families. ‘Live life one tea at a time’ puts Monkey and the brand back in the spotlight and kicks off a brand new chapter for PG Tips.”
Dan Seager & Steve Hall, Executive Creative Directors, New Commercial Arts: “It’s been an absolute joy to work with the team at PG Tips. We were eager to create a campaign that did justice to such an iconic, fabric-of-the-nation brand and brought to life the fact that, whatever life throws at you, nothing beats a good cup of PG. And no one knows that better than Monkey. The nation has clearly missed him and persuading him to come back into the limelight has been a career high.”
We asked Monkey for a quote, but he was busy making a cuppa for Alice...
