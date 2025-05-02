Kleenex Celebrates Limited Edition Tissue Box
The campaign, created by FCB London, showcases its new artwork by artist, Mr Doodle
02 May 2025
FCB London has created a campaign for Kimberly-Clark’s Kleenex brand which features a partnership with the artist Mr Doodle.
The campaign includes new, limited edition box artwork by Sam Cox, known as Mr Doodle, alongside YouTube, paid social, digital display, OOH, painted mural and retail competition elements, as well as an Outernet Live Doodling takeover event on 3 May and a behind-the-scenes film.
At the event, a massive perspex recreation of a Kleenex tissue box will be built in the centre of the internal Outernet space. Three times over the course of a day, Mr Doodle will be inside the box doodling on the walls and visitors will have the opportunity to take selfies. His doodling will be live-streamed onto the walls of the Outernet as he works.
The behind-the-scenes film features shots of Mr Doodle going about his design process and talking about the partnership and what inspires him.
With 20” YouTube AV ads as well as multiple other lengths, formats and edits across channels, the limited edition boxes are available now. The campaign will continue across the summer, with new box designs to be added in the autumn.
Mr Doodle covered every inch of his home in Kent with doodle art and has a mass social media following of millions. He recently had a documentary filmed about him and his houses, where some of the campaign was filmed. The ads show him drawing on a camera screen, loading a truck outside his entirely ‘doodled’ Kent home and drawing in a workshop, next to boxes of Kleenex tissues.
Lauren Taylor, Kleenex Brand Manager said, "We're excited to partner with Mr Doodle to bring his playful and imaginative designs to our Kleenex tissue boxes. This collaboration transforms Kleenex into a joyful statement piece for your home. Grab a little more joy and let these unique doodle designs brighten your everyday moments.”
Greg Harvey, Senior Art Director at FCB London added “Collaborating with Mr. Doodle has been an absolute pleasure. His universally loveable artwork has helped us create something that not only makes art more accessible but also strengthens Kleenex’s identity as a brand that brings joy to the often-overlooked moments in life.”
The work follows a nationwide campaign by FCB London last year, created in collaboration with artist Alma Haser, which revolved around portraits resembling scrunched tissues, and an outdoor campaign featuring scent cannons to showcase its ‘scrunch to release’ scented tissues.
The campaign was a great success for Kleenex, the market leading brand of the tissue category, and improved brand metrics such as awareness and consideration across the board.
