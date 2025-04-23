Intuit QuickBooks: The B2B Brand Inspiring Customers With Creators and West Ham United

What inspired ‘Power Your Possible’ to become the campaign idea? Who is it aimed to inspire?

Ben Perez Usher: When we’re coming up with ideas for our clients, we start with the truth. We immerse ourselves in the rational facts first and foremost. In this case, we dove into the AI-powered features of the Intuit QuickBooks platform. Then, we spoke to as many small and medium-sized businesses as we could. We talked to accountants. Because no-one knows the truth about a product better than its customers.

When we know all the rational truths, we started playing with how to bring them to life in an emotional way. Because as much as we pretend we don’t, we make decisions with our hearts, not our heads.

“Power Your Possible” was that emotional idea. It feels exciting, full of attitude. It’s showing every business owner and accountant in the UK that no matter the size of your ambition, Intuit QuickBooks can help you reach it, quicker.

What does this campaign and your research reveal about UK businesses right now and the support owners need?

Michael Benjamin: It's no secret that UK's small businesses are quite literally the backbone of the UK economy. However, keeping going, let alone being able to thrive, can be very challenging, with legislation and tax changes to navigate, staffing issues and rising costs taking up time and energy. Our research shows that small business owners need to lean into automation and AI tools to accelerate their success and growth, and this is where we come in. On a macro level, research shows that if the UK’s 1.1 million micro businesses doubled their uptake of AI technology, it could unlock a £16.6bn productivity boost.

'Power Your Possible' stars our real-life customers and uses their stories to illustrate how using Intuit QuickBooks can power your success - giving the campaign added authenticity and emotional cut-through.

Why work with creators Gabs and Charlie?

Michael Benjamin: Firstly, Gabs & Charlie are Intuit customers, and we have worked with them before, when they created some fun, matchday content as part of our partnership with West Ham Football Club. For us, they are a great example of how you can scale your business with QuickBooks - they started out at University, united by a love of sport and trying to make content and editing out of their bedrooms.

Fast forward to three years later and they have a successful content creation/sports journalism business where they get to work with big brands and football teams. QuickBooks has helped them stay on top of their business financial admin, which is crucial when you have a small team that needs to be agile.

How do you brief and then guide creators to tie in and be consistent with the rest of the campaign?

Ben Perez Usher: We co-create with influencers so that they can bring what makes them unique to the table. Influencers know their audience better than we ever could, so we try and make the process as positive and collaborative as possible. With 'Power Your Possible', for example, we worked with well-loved entrepreneur and best-selling author Simon Squibb. He’s built a reputation for helping others realise their ambitions, which is exactly what Intuit QuickBooks do for their customers.

In terms of briefing and guiding, using Simon as our example, we shared our thinking behind the idea, how we felt it married well with his audience, and his passion blew us away.

From there, it was about working closely with Simon and his team, so that what he is creating feels like it has the same spirit and attitude as 'Power Your Possible', whilst staying true to what his audience wants from him. This kind of collaboration doesn’t mean identical voices. It means shared intent, expressed in different but authentic ways.