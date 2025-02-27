Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Coach's 'On your Own Time'; Audi's 'Performance in a New Light' and More...
The best creative, curated
27 February 2025
'Every Stain Should Be Part Of The Game' for Persil by MullenLowe
Arsenal and Dirt Is Good have joined forces to break the stigma surrounding period stains in sports. Featuring support from Arsenal stars Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, the campaign created by MullenLowe aims to inspire and empower the next generation of players—ensuring that all women and girls can play with confidence, free from fear or shame.
'Performance in a new light' for Audi by BBH London
Audi is releasing the latest in a series of eye-catching OOH executions as part of a wider campaign to introduce the new fully electric Audi A6 e-tron models as the benchmark in the premium EV segment within the UK. Created by BBH London, each element of the campaign will reveal key features, such as unrivaled range, fast-charging capabilities, and next-level technology, that set the A6 e-tron models apart as the future of electric luxury.
'On Your Own Time' for Coach by Mother
Coach launches “On Your Own Time,” a campaign starring global ambassadors Elle Fanning, Nazha, Kōki, and Youngji Lee. The campaign introduces Coach’s Spring 2025 collection with a powerful message about having the courage to set the pace of your own life instead of racing to keep up with societal expectations of continuous progress. “On Your Own Time” is the latest exploration of “The Courage to Be Real,” Coach’s purpose-grounded platform inspiring young people to express their many selves with confidence.
Tesco Clubcard sponsors Britain's Got Talent in partnership with EssenceMediacom
Tesco, one of the UK's leading retailers, today announces its new headline sponsorship of ITV's Britain's Got Talent. As one of the country's biggest and best-loved TV programmes, this sponsorship positions Tesco to reach new audiences across and present viewers with all that its Clubcard loyalty scheme has to offer. The multi-award-winning talent show is back for its 18th series, with hopefuls from across the UK competing for the life-changing £250,000 cash prize and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.
'Be more Elroq' for Škoda by FCB London
Škoda is launching its first electric compact SUV, Elroq, with a global campaign highlighting how curiosity can lead to inspiration. “Be more Elroq”, created by FCB London, centres around the idea that everything in the world – including chipmunks, clouds and raccoons – can be a source of inspiration if you’re curious enough.
'Got Itchy Feet?' for LinkedIn by VCCP
LinkedIn has unveiled its new social-first campaign, ‘Got Itchy Feet?’ by VCCP to help young professionals navigate the UK job market and find their next opportunity with more confidence and ease. The new campaign focuses on the unique career aspirations of young professionals, helping those at the beginning of their careers discover job opportunities that truly match their needs and goals.
Brand Revamp for Scribd by Mother Design
Scribd, Inc. has introduced a fresh global brand identity for its user-powered library, which hosts over 200 million documents in 261 languages across 195 countries. Developed in collaboration with independent branding and design studio Mother Design, the revamped identity aims to strengthen Scribd’s position as a leading digital resource and drive its continued expansion.
'You Can Deliver Better' for Knorr by MullenLowe
Half-assembled burgers, busted burritos, and pizza with no cheese – shared pictures of these fast-food delivery fails have become all too common on social media, ruining a meal that arrives cold and old. People think that fast food delivery is the only way to get easy and delicious meals at home, but Knorr, believes that hungry people deserve better – and can satisfy their fast-food cravings within their own kitchen with easy recipes.