Work Of The Week: Coach's 'On your Own Time'; Audi's 'Performance in a New Light' and More...

Tesco Clubcard sponsors Britain's Got Talent in partnership with EssenceMediacom

Tesco, one of the UK's leading retailers, today announces its new headline sponsorship of ITV's Britain's Got Talent. As one of the country's biggest and best-loved TV programmes, this sponsorship positions Tesco to reach new audiences across and present viewers with all that its Clubcard loyalty scheme has to offer. The multi-award-winning talent show is back for its 18th series, with hopefuls from across the UK competing for the life-changing £250,000 cash prize and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

