Knorr Helps Skip the Fast-Food Fails

It’s a delicious campaign from Knorr and creative agency MullenLowe that spotlights a well-known fact; you can #DeliverBetter. Using Knorr Rice and Pasta Sides and Knorr Bouillon products, you can make home-cooked fast food recipe swaps straight from your own kitchen. And to make it even easier, Knorr is kicking off a limited time giveaway for the chance to win a $50 grocery gift card for fans to get the ingredients needed to recreate classic fast-food items at home.

"We’ve all been there: we’ve waited hungrily for a fast-food delivery that misses the mark before it’s even in your hands," said Gina Kiroff, CMO, Knorr North America. "Knorr believes in turning those moments of disappointment into opportunities for creativity. Whether it’s a burger that’s falling apart or a taco that's missing key ingredients, we’re showing people how easy it is to recreate these meals at home, without the delivery hassle."

How to Participate

Starting February 24, people should follow @Knorr on TikTok or Instagram, and comment on one of the Brand’s partners Zach Jelks, LaFontaine Oliver, Kate Norkeliunas, Jackie and Megan Hommes TikTok or Instagram giveaway post and share a fast-food delivery fail story for the chance to win.

Carlos Andrés Rodriguez, ECD, MullenLowe UK said, “As a big fan of fast food, we need to be honest about the fact that home cooking is the answer to level up almost everything, and Knorr is proving it again. People who have experienced fast food fails deserve better… and there’s nothing more satisfying than helping them.”