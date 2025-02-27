DELIVER BETTER Hero Image

Knorr Helps Skip the Fast-Food Fails

Created by MullenLowe, simple ingredients are all you need to recreate your favorite fast-food meals at home, avoiding the disappointment of delivery fails

By Creative Salon

27 February 2025

Half-assembled burgers, busted burritos, and pizza with no cheese – shared pictures of these fast-food delivery fails have become all too common on social media, ruining a meal that arrives cold and old. People think that fast food delivery is the only way to get easy and delicious meals at home, but Knorr, believes that hungry people deserve better – and can satisfy their fast-food cravings within their own kitchen with easy recipes.

It’s a delicious campaign from Knorr and creative agency MullenLowe that spotlights a well-known fact; you can #DeliverBetter. Using Knorr Rice and Pasta Sides and Knorr Bouillon products, you can make home-cooked fast food recipe swaps straight from your own kitchen. And to make it even easier, Knorr is kicking off a limited time giveaway for the chance to win a $50 grocery gift card for fans to get the ingredients needed to recreate classic fast-food items at home.

"We’ve all been there: we’ve waited hungrily for a fast-food delivery that misses the mark before it’s even in your hands," said Gina Kiroff, CMO, Knorr North America. "Knorr believes in turning those moments of disappointment into opportunities for creativity. Whether it’s a burger that’s falling apart or a taco that's missing key ingredients, we’re showing people how easy it is to recreate these meals at home, without the delivery hassle."

How to Participate

Starting February 24, people should follow @Knorr on TikTok or Instagram, and comment on one of the Brand’s partners Zach Jelks, LaFontaine Oliver, Kate Norkeliunas, Jackie and Megan Hommes TikTok or Instagram giveaway post and share a fast-food delivery fail story for the chance to win.

Carlos Andrés Rodriguez, ECD, MullenLowe UK said, “As a big fan of fast food, we need to be honest about the fact that home cooking is the answer to level up almost everything, and Knorr is proving it again. People who have experienced fast food fails deserve better… and there’s nothing more satisfying than helping them.”

Credits

MullenLowe UK

Carlos Rodriguez, Executive Creative Director

Sebastian Suarez Gnecco, Copywriter

Oliver Leon, Art Director

Samar Rezvan, Account Director

Trudy Waldron, Head of Production

Diego Enterria, Lead Product Designer

MullenLowe US

Ryan Maheu SVP, Executive Director

Renato Barbosa, VP, Account Director

Amanda Festa, Social Strategy Director

Mariana Valenzuela, Account Supervisor

Evelyn Ng, Integrated Producer

Jennifer Wrentmore, VP, Associate Director of Business Affairs

Knorr

Niek-de Rooij, Global Knorr Masterbrand Director

Nicky Neerscholten, Knorr Masterbrand & Digital Manager

Gina Kiroff, CMO Knorr Cooking Aids and Mini Meals

CJ Magwood, Associate Brand Director of Knorr

Iman Syed, Associate Brand Manager of Knorr

Joanna Rosas, Associate Brand Manager of Knorr

Jena Sussman, Associate Director, PR & Influencer for Unilever Foods

Influencer

ITB London

Media

WPP Unite

PR

Edelman

UGC Sourcing, Clearance & Licensing

Catch+Release

