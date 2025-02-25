Tesco Clubcard sponsors the new series of Britain's Got Talent

Tesco, one of the UK's leading retailers, today announces its new headline sponsorship of ITV's Britain's Got Talent. As one of the country's biggest and best-loved TV programmes, this sponsorship positions Tesco to reach new audiences across and present viewers with all that its Clubcard loyalty scheme has to offer.



The multi-award-winning talent show is back for its 18th series, with hopefuls from across the UK competing for the life-changing £250,000 cash prize and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.



Tesco's sponsorship of the hit show is part of an integrated campaign, with a breadth of licencing rights, social media and digital inventory. Viewers will see Tesco Clubcard's distinctive assets, including its logo, integrated with the famous Britain's Got Talent buzzers.



Furthering the excitement on the screen, Tesco has worked closely with the Britain's Got Talent team on a host of special activities running during the series, to celebrate 30 years of its Clubcard. Building on the partnership that blends top-line entertainment with great value, it looks to bring Britain's Got Talent's magic to life through experiences and opportunities for customers to win prizes. Customers can also double the value of their Clubcard vouchers with 100+ Tesco Reward Partners to choose from, so there's something for everyone.



The partnership between ITV Fremantle and Tesco was brokered by EssenceMediacom. Idents created by BBH London.



Becky Brock, Tesco Group Customer Director said: "We are so excited to be this year's headline sponsor of Britain's Got Talent, and we feel like Clubcard and Britain's Got Talent are an ideal match! As we celebrate 30 years of Clubcard throughout this year, we wanted to partner with a show that we know our customers love. We invite fans of the show to watch along with their favourite Tesco treats and get involved with the surprises we have coming up in our milestone year."