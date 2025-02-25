Tesco Clubcard sponsors the new series of Britain's Got Talent
The media partnership has been brokered by EssenceMediacom.
25 February 2025
Tesco, one of the UK's leading retailers, today announces its new headline sponsorship of ITV's Britain's Got Talent. As one of the country's biggest and best-loved TV programmes, this sponsorship positions Tesco to reach new audiences across and present viewers with all that its Clubcard loyalty scheme has to offer.
The multi-award-winning talent show is back for its 18th series, with hopefuls from across the UK competing for the life-changing £250,000 cash prize and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.
Tesco's sponsorship of the hit show is part of an integrated campaign, with a breadth of licencing rights, social media and digital inventory. Viewers will see Tesco Clubcard's distinctive assets, including its logo, integrated with the famous Britain's Got Talent buzzers.
Furthering the excitement on the screen, Tesco has worked closely with the Britain's Got Talent team on a host of special activities running during the series, to celebrate 30 years of its Clubcard. Building on the partnership that blends top-line entertainment with great value, it looks to bring Britain's Got Talent's magic to life through experiences and opportunities for customers to win prizes. Customers can also double the value of their Clubcard vouchers with 100+ Tesco Reward Partners to choose from, so there's something for everyone.
The partnership between ITV Fremantle and Tesco was brokered by EssenceMediacom. Idents created by BBH London.
Becky Brock, Tesco Group Customer Director said: "We are so excited to be this year's headline sponsor of Britain's Got Talent, and we feel like Clubcard and Britain's Got Talent are an ideal match! As we celebrate 30 years of Clubcard throughout this year, we wanted to partner with a show that we know our customers love. We invite fans of the show to watch along with their favourite Tesco treats and get involved with the surprises we have coming up in our milestone year."
Bhav Chandrani, Director of BE Studio at ITV said: "We're delighted Tesco is on board as the official headline sponsor for the brand-new series of Britain's Got Talent. This partnership will bring together one of the country's biggest and best loved TV programmes with one of the country's most popular Clubcard loyalty schemes"
Jayne Stephens, Head of Brand Partnerships at Freemantle UK said: "We're thrilled to partner with Tesco Clubcard for the latest series of Britain's Got Talent and collaborate on an exciting programme of activations that will bring the joy of the show and Clubcard rewards to the nation."
Andrew Gifford, Head of Branded Entertainment Activation, Creative Futures, EssenceMediacom said: "Britain's Got Talent is one of the UK's most iconic entertainment shows, bringing families together in a way few programmes can. This partnership represents a breakthrough opportunity to integrate Tesco Clubcard into an exciting cross-channel experience, reaching new audiences across TV, digital and social in a seamless and engaging way. By harnessing the scale and cultural impact of Britain's Got Talent, we're able to create meaningful moments that resonate with consumers, reinforcing Tesco's role in everyday lives while celebrating talent and entertainment in a fresh and dynamic way."
Britain's Got Talent series 18 kicks off on Saturday 22nd February 2025 at 7 pm on ITV1, STV, STV Player and ITVX.