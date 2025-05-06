Albert Bartlett Rolls Into Jersey Royal Season

This is Albert Bartlett’s first major dedicated campaign for Jersey Royals and signals a step-change in how the variety is being brought to market. While Jersey Royals hold strong nostalgic value for older generations, awareness among younger audiences has declined, with purchasing decisions often driven by price and convenience. This campaign sets out to shift that, bringing fresh energy and a renewed sense of joy to a heritage product.

Neil Walker, Creative Director at DENTSU CREATIVE, said: “We wanted to create something that felt like a seasonal event—the kind of moment people genuinely look forward to. There’s something magical about how these potatoes are grown, and we felt the campaign should echo that wonder and joy. Working with the farmers, hearing their stories, and seeing it all come together on screen has been a dream.”

The campaign is rolling out nationwide across TV, BVOD, digital, social, print, OOH, and a major London Underground station takeover, with added reach via influencer partnerships and a newly launched Jersey Royal microsite.

Media for the campaign is being handled by Carat, another agency within the Dentsu network and a long-standing partner of Albert Bartlett. While Carat has worked with the brand for several years, this is the first time they’ve teamed up with DENTSU CREATIVE—bringing the full strength of the network together for a truly integrated approach.

John Hicks, Brand & Marketing Director at Albert Bartlett, added: “Jersey Royals are a true gem of British produce, and we felt it was time to give them the celebration they deserve. This campaign is about honouring tradition while inviting new generations to fall in love with the taste, the story and the seasonality. DENTSU CREATIVE helped us find the joy in every step of that journey – roll on Jersey Royal season!”

Shot on location in Jersey, and the picturesque town of Heptonstall, the advert puts the island’s farmers and landscapes front and centre, meaning “Roll On Jersey Royal Season” is more than an advert—it’s a heartfelt tribute to the people, place and produce that make this time of year so special.