Very Takes Off For Destination Sun

Since launching Haus of Flamingo, the long-term fashion platform developed in collaboration with The Gate in May 2024, Very has seen positive results across the board.

Womenswear consideration and broader fashion perceptions have improved significantly.

Key drivers of consideration among customers have been flying, including perception of quality which is up 16% and value for money up 15% year on year.

Jessica Myers, Chief Customer Officer at The Very Group commented: “The launch of The Arrival marks one full year of our iconic fashion platform and ongoing commitment to our bold and distinctive visual identity. Our two-part SS25 campaign has leaned into our own brand offering, while also showcasing products from across all of our fashion categories – it’s an exciting ad campaign which lays the foundations for what’s to come! The results show that doubling down on our creative approach is resonating with our customers and that’s what matters most!” Antonio Gizzonio and Maisie Willis, creative directors at The Gate, said: “For summer 2025, we wanted to capture the spirit of adventure that our flamingo squad lives for – because they’re not settling for average when it comes to their holiday, or their summer style. Our audience is all about maximising every moment, big or small – a sentiment embodied by our flock, who bring their own bold style, vibrant energy and sparkle to every moment. Showing that with the right spirit - and the right wardrobe - the adventure never stops.”

The Arrival campaign features a hero TV advert, along with cut down versions, including a Very Pay bespoke asset, men’s and kids stand-alone assets and an extensive suite of social-first content. Plus, for the first time in 15 months, Very will be reintroducing fashion OOH advertising. The creative was developed by The Gate, and the film was produced by RSA and directed by Tom Dream. The campaign also includes a selection of bold and distinctive stills captured by photographer Berta Pfirsich. It will run in the UK across

TV, VOD, social media, press and online. Media planning and buying was handled by Zenith.

Credits

Client: The Very Group

Chief Customer Officer: Jessica Myers

Head of Brand: Katie Kinchin-Smith

Senior Brand Marketing Lead: Rebecca Doherty

Brand Marketing Lead: Jane Maxey

Brand Marketing Exec: Louise King

Creative Lead: Hayley Benson

Social Lead: Jade Lambourne

Creative Agency: The Gate

Production Company: RSA

Media Agency: Zenith