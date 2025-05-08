Very Takes Off For Destination Sun
Complete with a pink plane and a host of stylish outfits, the fashion brand shares its summer ad
08 May 2025
Marking one year since the launch of the Haus of Flamingo brand platform, Very has today released its new Summer ad campaign which spotlights its own-brand range, V by Very.
‘The Arrival’, which is launching today (8th May), is the sequel to Very’s sparkling Spring ad campaign, ‘The Departure’, and focuses on touching down in a sun-drenched paradise, ready to embark on an adventure to discover this season’s ultimate destination, ‘Flamingo Beach’. It showcases Very’s latest iteration of the Haus of Flamingo dreamscape.
The new ad is being released as customer insights from the online retailer reveals families are looking forward to holidays abroad more this year than they were last year. In fact, over half of those surveyed have a holiday planned for the next six months, and 57% of those are going on a beach holiday.
Given the excitement around planning a holiday, customers start looking for summer staples as early as January. From summer dresses and linen trousers, to beachwear and sandals, Very sees searches pick up in March, before soaring to their highest in May.
Since launching Haus of Flamingo, the long-term fashion platform developed in collaboration with The Gate in May 2024, Very has seen positive results across the board.
Womenswear consideration and broader fashion perceptions have improved significantly.
Key drivers of consideration among customers have been flying, including perception of quality which is up 16% and value for money up 15% year on year.
Jessica Myers, Chief Customer Officer at The Very Group commented: “The launch of The Arrival marks one full year of our iconic fashion platform and ongoing commitment to our bold and distinctive visual identity. Our two-part SS25 campaign has leaned into our own brand offering, while also showcasing products from across all of our fashion categories – it’s an exciting ad campaign which lays the foundations for what’s to come! The results show that doubling down on our creative approach is resonating with our customers and that’s what matters most!” Antonio Gizzonio and Maisie Willis, creative directors at The Gate, said: “For summer 2025, we wanted to capture the spirit of adventure that our flamingo squad lives for – because they’re not settling for average when it comes to their holiday, or their summer style. Our audience is all about maximising every moment, big or small – a sentiment embodied by our flock, who bring their own bold style, vibrant energy and sparkle to every moment. Showing that with the right spirit - and the right wardrobe - the adventure never stops.”
The Arrival campaign features a hero TV advert, along with cut down versions, including a Very Pay bespoke asset, men’s and kids stand-alone assets and an extensive suite of social-first content. Plus, for the first time in 15 months, Very will be reintroducing fashion OOH advertising. The creative was developed by The Gate, and the film was produced by RSA and directed by Tom Dream. The campaign also includes a selection of bold and distinctive stills captured by photographer Berta Pfirsich. It will run in the UK across
TV, VOD, social media, press and online. Media planning and buying was handled by Zenith.
Credits
Client: The Very Group
Chief Customer Officer: Jessica Myers
Head of Brand: Katie Kinchin-Smith
Senior Brand Marketing Lead: Rebecca Doherty
Brand Marketing Lead: Jane Maxey
Brand Marketing Exec: Louise King
Creative Lead: Hayley Benson
Social Lead: Jade Lambourne
Creative Agency: The Gate
Production Company: RSA
Media Agency: Zenith