Müller Celebrates That Luxury Is Bliss

To bring the idea to life, VCCP worked with Owen Silverwood - a photographer who specialises in capturing macro-textures in fashion, cosmetics and jewellery - who shot exquisite close-ups of the product. Girl&Bear helped bring the campaign to life, overseeing production and post-producing the film assets.

The equity-driving product campaign aims to target consumers aged 50+ who love a post-dinner sweet treat. A little more discerning than the average shopper, the target audience can recognise and appreciate the finer things in life, and will seek out a slightly more elevated dessert.

The campaign launches in the UK today and will run across multiple channels including video on demand, online video, social and digital out of home. Media planning and buying was led by EssenceMediacom.

Helen, Carswell, Marketing Manager at Müller said: ”We call Bliss our Sleeping Beauty. Despite being on shelves for years, and being a firm favourite amongst those that know us, we haven’t spotlighted it in our advertising for nearly ten years! Now felt like the right time to re-introduce the nation to Bliss, and have a bit of fun with it. After all, who better to encourage shoppers to try Bliss than real consumers.”

Colin McKean, Creative Director at VCCP said: “Not everyone has heard of Müller Bliss. But it turns out those in the know can’t stop talking about it. And the things they say online are frequently eye-popping. Like ‘If I could extract it from the pot, I’d happily serve it at a dinner party’ and ‘Once we’d discovered this treasure trove of eccentric adoration, we had to share the love."

