Work of the week
Whiskas Begins The Purrrcast, Tesco Ireland Starts an Argument, Morrison's Shows What's Fresh and more...
The best creative, curated
29 May 2025
Morrison's - Fresh From Market Street by Leo Burnett
Morrisons' latest campaign highlights its direct relationship with British farmers and fisherman as well as its commitment to getting quality produce onto the nation’s tables in its new integrated brand campaign, Fresh from Market Street.
At the heart of the campaign are three 30” films – Fish, Veg and Meat. Set on stormy seas and in muddy fields battered by wind and rain, each film follows humorously determined shoppers who go to extreme lengths to source its food. The campaign message is simple: shoppers don’t need to go to these extremes to source their food as Morrisons has done the hard work for them.
Alzheimer's Society UK - Dementia Awareness Week by New Commercial Arts
For the latest Dementia Action Week, Alzheimer’s Society chose to raise awareness of dementia by by releasing a series of ads that embodied the symptoms of the illness.
Made by New Commercial Arts, each ad has been carefully crafted to reflect one of the most common symptoms of dementia, bringing to life the confusion, memory loss, difficulty concentrating, language problems, misunderstanding of what is being seen, and mood swings experienced by those living with the condition.
One ad was released each day of Dementia Action Week, with each ad behaving like the very symptom it represents.
Tesco Ireland - Can't Argue With That by BBH Dublin
A campaign for Tesco Ireland aims to prove once and for all that when it comes to Tesco, you “can’t argue with that.”
Created by BBH Dublin, the campaign brings new life to the Tesco Value platform, shifting away from just price-match mechanics and embracing the emotional satisfaction of a shop well done. At the heart of the creative is a simple but powerful insight: Cheap isn't the same as value for money.
It leads with a humorous, high-energy 60-second TV spot that escalates the pineapple-on-pizza debate to absurd national proportions. The wider rollout includes social (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube), in-store activations, and eye-catching OOH placements at bus shelters and billboards across Ireland, each featuring Tesco’s bold red value stickers and the signature line: “Can’t argue with that.”
Whiskas - The Purrrcast by AMV BBDO
To support new pet parents and cat owners, AMV BBDO has created a campaign for Whiskas, aimed at guiding them through early kittenhood – all done through a creative content series centred around a podcast hosted by cats.
The podcast-style videos are part of a scroll-stopping content series hosted by two cats - Caspurr and Agnes, who take on the questions that fluster new feline owners.
The campaign launches first in the UK across YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, and Spotify, with a global roll-out to follow.
Smyths Toys - Small Change by Droga5 Dublin
Toy retailer Smyths Toys Superstores's agency Droga5 Dublin has developed and launched a new European campaign for TV and social channels
The creative approach brings to life the story of a young girl who transforms into an iconic showstopper the moment her mum hands her loose change in Smyths Toys. The £10 and Below aisle becomes her stage, and as she moves through the store, she encounters other kids who feel just as legendary.
Cadbury Dairy Milk - "It Could Only Be... Cadbury Dairy Milk' by VCCP
It could only be… Cadbury Dairy Milk’, is an integrated campaign developed by VCCP, that aims to celebrate the iconic taste of the chocolate brand.
Designed to sit alongside the brand’s long-standing ‘There’s a Glass and a Half in Everyone’ brand platform, the integrated campaign has been designed to celebrate and amplify the unmistakable taste experience of Cadbury Dairy Milk.
At its heart is a 15” film which presents a real Cadbury Dairy Milk chunk melt in slow motion and aims to celebrate the unique taste and in-mouth experience of eating a chunk.
Generali - Here. Now by VML
Generali announced the launch of its new global brand platform, set to revolutionise how the insurance sector connects with customers in an era of unprecedented uncertainty. Here. Now., developed by VML, breaks from traditional insurance marketing that focuses on distant future scenarios, instead acknowledging that the future is built in the present.