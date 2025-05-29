Whiskas Begins The Purrrcast, Tesco Ireland Starts an Argument, Morrison's Shows What's Fresh and more...

Morrison's - Fresh From Market Street by Leo Burnett

Morrisons' latest campaign highlights its direct relationship with British farmers and fisherman as well as its commitment to getting quality produce onto the nation’s tables in its new integrated brand campaign, Fresh from Market Street.

At the heart of the campaign are three 30” films – Fish, Veg and Meat. Set on stormy seas and in muddy fields battered by wind and rain, each film follows humorously determined shoppers who go to extreme lengths to source its food. The campaign message is simple: shoppers don’t need to go to these extremes to source their food as Morrisons has done the hard work for them.

