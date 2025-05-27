Morrisons' Relationships With Farmers and Fishermen Takes Centre Stage
Created by Leo Burnett, the series of ads underlines the ‘Fresh from Market Street’ message
27 May 2025
Morrisons and Leo Burnett UK are highlighting Morrisons' direct relationship with British farmers and fisherman as well as its commitment to getting quality produce onto the nation’s tables in its new integrated brand campaign, Fresh from Market Street.
At the heart of the campaign are three 30” films – Fish, Veg and Meat – directed by award-winning filmmaker Nick Ball, the director behind global successes such as Wrigley’s ‘For When It's Time’ and Ikea’s ‘The Troll’. Set on stormy seas and in muddy fields battered by wind and rain, each film follows humorously determined shoppers who go to extreme lengths to source its food. From hauling fish from choppy waters to pulling veg from the earth with trolley in tow, the message is simple: shoppers don’t need to go to these extremes to source their food as Morrisons have done the hard work for them.
The hero films are supported by a series of 10” spots pairing sweeping British landscapes with vibrant Market Street food visuals, connecting the beauty of the land and sea to Morrisons’ produce.
Fresh from Market Street runs across AV, OOH, radio, social, digital and in-store for three months. A new suite of brand-led OOH ads juxtaposes striking British countryside visuals with Morrisons’ signature yellow price tags, reinforcing both quality and value in one bold frame. Media planning and buying was handled by Wavemaker UK.
Parts of the campaign also features real-life Morrisons suppliers from across the UK. In-store and ATL photography showcases the people behind the produce - from strawberry growers in Scotland to sweetcorn farmers on the Isle of Wight. Each month a ‘hero’ product will be spotlighted across the campaign as part of a wider seasonal storytelling strategy, further championing British produce and the growers behind them.
Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett UK, said: "Imagine if we had to source all of the wonderful, British food from Morrisons Market Street ourselves? This campaign speaks volumes about the lengths Morrisons goes to on our behalf. A little love letter to British food and those who produce it.”
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: ‘Fresh from Market Street’
CLIENT: Morrisons
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett
CCO: Mark Elwood
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: James Millers & Andrew Long
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Kimberley Gill
CREATIVE: Joe Miller
DESIGN LEAD: Rupert Knowlden
DESIGNER: Max Hain
HEAD OF PLANNING: Joe Beveridge
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Rebecca Priest
BUSINESS LEAD: Sophie Garrett
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Ben Mallins
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Gabriella Watts
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Phoebe Hart
AGENCY PRODUCER: Hector Murrary
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Wavemaker
MEDIA PLANNING LEAD: Iona Shankland
MEDIA BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Fergus Browne & James Devine
PRODUCTION
PRODUCTION COMPANY: MJZ
DIRECTOR: Nick Ball
MANAGING DIRECTOR: Lindsay Turnham
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Julia Fetterman
HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Lucy Jones
PRODUCER: Ewen Brown
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Dulcie Menzie
CREW
DOP: Daniel Landin
LINE PRODUCER: Maeve McMahon
1st AD: John Lowe
LOCATION MANAGER - Neil Mackay
GAFFER - Dave Thom
PRODUCTION DESIGNER - Thomas Danbury
COSTUME DESIGNER - Kirsty Halliday
HMU STYLIST - Anita Anderson
EDIT
EDIT COMPANY: Stitch Editing
EDITOR: Leo King
MANAGING DIRECTOR: Angela Hart
COLOUR
COLOUR COMPANY: Time Based Arts
COLOURIST: Simone Grattarola
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER - COLOUR: Dan Kreeger
POST
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Untold Studios
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER - POST: Tom Igglesden
SENIOR POST PRODUCER: Elle Lockhart
POST PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Alisa Hussain
POST CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Paul O’Shea
VFX SUPERVISOR: Paul O’Shea
VFX LEAD: Tom Humphrey
VFX ARTIST: Emre Samioglu
VFX ARTIST: Marcel Pichert
VFX ARTIST: Jack Stephens
VFX ARTIST: Emma Tyler
VFX ARTIST: Vlad Holst
ONLINE ARTIST: James Pratt
ONLINE ARTIST: Richard Harris
ONLINE ARTIST: Pete Hughes
ONLINE ARTIST: Dave Rose
AUDIO
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: 750mph
SOUND ENGINEER: Sam Ashwell
AUDIO PRODUCER: Olivia Ray
BESPOKE JINGLES: Twenty Below Music
MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Imogen Reay
MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Luke Barham