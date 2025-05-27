Morrison's Fresh From Market Street

Morrisons' Relationships With Farmers and Fishermen Takes Centre Stage

Created by Leo Burnett, the series of ads underlines the ‘Fresh from Market Street’ message

By Creative Salon

27 May 2025

Morrisons and Leo Burnett UK are highlighting Morrisons' direct relationship with British farmers and fisherman as well as its commitment to getting quality produce onto the nation’s tables in its new integrated brand campaign, Fresh from Market Street.

At the heart of the campaign are three 30” films – Fish, Veg and Meat – directed by award-winning filmmaker Nick Ball, the director behind global successes such as Wrigley’s ‘For When It's Time’ and Ikea’s ‘The Troll’. Set on stormy seas and in muddy fields battered by wind and rain, each film follows humorously determined shoppers who go to extreme lengths to source its food. From hauling fish from choppy waters to pulling veg from the earth with trolley in tow, the message is simple: shoppers don’t need to go to these extremes to source their food as Morrisons have done the hard work for them. 

The hero films are supported by a series of 10” spots pairing sweeping British landscapes with vibrant Market Street food visuals, connecting the beauty of the land and sea to Morrisons’ produce. 

Fresh from Market Street runs across AV, OOH, radio, social, digital and in-store for three months. A new suite of brand-led OOH ads juxtaposes striking British countryside visuals with Morrisons’ signature yellow price tags, reinforcing both quality and value in one bold frame. Media planning and buying was handled by Wavemaker UK. 

Parts of the campaign also features real-life Morrisons suppliers from across the UK. In-store and ATL photography showcases the people behind the produce - from strawberry growers in Scotland to sweetcorn farmers on the Isle of Wight. Each month a ‘hero’ product will be spotlighted across the campaign as part of a wider seasonal storytelling strategy, further championing British produce and the growers behind them.

Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett UK, said: "Imagine if we had to source all of the wonderful, British food from Morrisons Market Street ourselves? This campaign speaks volumes about the lengths Morrisons goes to on our behalf. A little love letter to British food and those who produce it.”

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: ‘Fresh from Market Street’

CLIENT: Morrisons

ADVERTISING AGENCY:  Leo Burnett

CCO: Mark Elwood

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: James Millers & Andrew Long

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Kimberley Gill

CREATIVE: Joe Miller

DESIGN LEAD: Rupert Knowlden

DESIGNER: Max Hain

HEAD OF PLANNING: Joe Beveridge

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Rebecca Priest

BUSINESS LEAD: Sophie Garrett

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Ben Mallins

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Gabriella Watts

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Phoebe Hart

AGENCY PRODUCER: Hector Murrary

 

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Wavemaker

MEDIA PLANNING LEAD: Iona Shankland

MEDIA BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Fergus Browne & James Devine

PRODUCTION

PRODUCTION COMPANY: MJZ

DIRECTOR: Nick Ball

MANAGING DIRECTOR: Lindsay Turnham 

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Julia Fetterman 

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Lucy Jones

PRODUCER: Ewen Brown

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Dulcie Menzie

CREW

DOP: Daniel Landin

LINE PRODUCER: Maeve McMahon

1st AD: John Lowe

LOCATION MANAGER - Neil Mackay

GAFFER - Dave Thom

PRODUCTION DESIGNER - Thomas Danbury

COSTUME DESIGNER - Kirsty Halliday

HMU STYLIST - Anita Anderson

EDIT

EDIT COMPANY: Stitch Editing

EDITOR: Leo King

MANAGING DIRECTOR: Angela Hart 

COLOUR

COLOUR COMPANY: Time Based Arts

COLOURIST: Simone Grattarola

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER - COLOUR: Dan Kreeger 

POST

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Untold Studios 

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER - POST: Tom Igglesden

SENIOR POST PRODUCER: Elle Lockhart

POST PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Alisa Hussain

POST CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Paul O’Shea

VFX SUPERVISOR: Paul O’Shea

VFX LEAD: Tom Humphrey

VFX ARTIST: Emre Samioglu

VFX ARTIST: Marcel Pichert

VFX ARTIST: Jack Stephens

VFX ARTIST: Emma Tyler

VFX ARTIST: Vlad Holst

ONLINE ARTIST: James Pratt

ONLINE ARTIST: Richard Harris

ONLINE ARTIST: Pete Hughes

ONLINE ARTIST: Dave Rose

AUDIO

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: 750mph

SOUND ENGINEER: Sam Ashwell

AUDIO PRODUCER: Olivia Ray

BESPOKE JINGLES: Twenty Below Music

MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Imogen Reay

MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Luke Barham

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.