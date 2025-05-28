Generali Says It's 'Here. Now'
VML is behind the brand's bold new messaging
28 May 2025
Generali today announced the launch of its new global brand platform, set to revolutionise how the insurance sector connects with customers in an era of unprecedented uncertainty.
Here. Now., developed by VML, breaks from traditional insurance marketing that focuses on distant future scenarios, instead acknowledging that the future is built in the present. This fresh approach comes at a crucial time when economic shifts, climate concerns, and technological changes have made long-term planning feel increasingly daunting for many consumers.
“Our new brand platform, ‘Here. Now.’, reflects Generali’s commitment to being present for our customers in every moment that matters. It’s not just a campaign—it’s a promise to listen, to understand, and to act. Powered by technology and tailored to local markets, this launch underscores our dedication to delivering our Lifetime Partner 27 ambition.” – said Isabelle Conner, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer, Generali Group.
The hero creative executions feature candid photography and cinematography that showcase authentic customer stories worldwide, moving away from category conventions to present a beautifully crafted reality of life's present moments.



Here. Now. will roll out across multiple channels, including television, OOH, DOOH, social media, digital platforms, cinema, and print in more than 14 Generali markets, plus will live on Generali’s owned global channels. The platform extends beyond traditional advertising to encompass product communications, customer experiences, workforce engagement, and advisor enablement.
“We set out to break category conventions and stop talking about an abstract future. Instead, we focused on what is tangible and important to customers - the present. This really allows us to connect the brand to people in a meaningful way and be a true partner in their lives, in the here and now,” commented Ryan McManus, Chief Creative Officer at VML UK.
A wider product-focused campaign that continues throughout 2025 will leverage international, country-wide, and neighbourhood-specific data to demonstrate Generali's deep understanding of customers' current realities. This localised approach reinforces the brand's commitment to personal relationships through its network of advisors who help clients build their futures step by step.
This comprehensive approach ensures that Generali's message of present-focused partnership resonates across all touchpoints, creating a cohesive brand experience that transforms how people think about insurance and their relationship with the future.
