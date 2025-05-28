Generali Says It's 'Here. Now'

Here. Now. will roll out across multiple channels, including television, OOH, DOOH, social media, digital platforms, cinema, and print in more than 14 Generali markets, plus will live on Generali’s owned global channels. The platform extends beyond traditional advertising to encompass product communications, customer experiences, workforce engagement, and advisor enablement.

“ We set out to break category conventions and stop talking about an abstract future. Instead, we focused on what is tangible and important to customers - the present. This really allows us to connect the brand to people in a meaningful way and be a true partner in their lives, in the here and now ,” commented Ryan McManus, Chief Creative Officer at VML UK.

A wider product-focused campaign that continues throughout 2025 will leverage international, country-wide, and neighbourhood-specific data to demonstrate Generali's deep understanding of customers' current realities. This localised approach reinforces the brand's commitment to personal relationships through its network of advisors who help clients build their futures step by step.

This comprehensive approach ensures that Generali's message of present-focused partnership resonates across all touchpoints, creating a cohesive brand experience that transforms how people think about insurance and their relationship with the future.

