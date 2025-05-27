Pineapple on Pizza - 'Can't Argue With That' Tesco Ireland Claims

BBH Dublin has unveiled a new campaign for Tesco Ireland, putting a witty spin on the age-old question of value, and proving once and for all that when it comes to Tesco, you “can’t argue with that.”.

Launching nationally on May 27th, the campaign brings new life to the Tesco Value platform, shifting away from just price-match mechanics and embracing the emotional satisfaction of a shop well done. At the heart of the creative is a simple but powerful insight: Cheap isn't the same as value for money.

The campaign leads with a humorous, high-energy 60-second TV spot that escalates the pineapple-on-pizza debate to absurd national proportions - complete with news reports, Joe Duffy call ins, and next door neighbour rants. The wider rollout includes social (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube), in-store activations, and eye-catching OOH placements at bus shelters and billboards across Ireland, each featuring Tesco’s bold red value stickers and the signature line: “Can’t argue with that.”