Tesco Ireland Pineapple press conference

Pineapple on Pizza - 'Can't Argue With That' Tesco Ireland Claims

BBH Dublin's campaign has turned everyday debates into value wins for customers

By Creative Salon

27 May 2025

BBH Dublin has unveiled a new campaign for Tesco Ireland, putting a witty spin on the age-old question of value, and proving once and for all that when it comes to Tesco, you “can’t argue with that.”.

Launching nationally on May 27th, the campaign brings new life to the Tesco Value platform, shifting away from just price-match mechanics and embracing the emotional satisfaction of a shop well done. At the heart of the creative is a simple but powerful insight: Cheap isn't the same as value for money.

The campaign leads with a humorous, high-energy 60-second TV spot that escalates the pineapple-on-pizza debate to absurd national proportions - complete with news reports, Joe Duffy call ins, and next door neighbour rants. The wider rollout includes social (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube), in-store activations, and eye-catching OOH placements at bus shelters and billboards across Ireland, each featuring Tesco’s bold red value stickers and the signature line: “Can’t argue with that.”

The film was directed by Amara Abbas through Iconoclast. Media was handled by Mindshare.

“Tesco wanted to reassert their value credentials in a way that feels true to Irish shoppers,” said Luke Till, Creative Director at BBH Dublin. “So we tapped into something uniquely Irish: their love of a good debate. Whether it’s pineapple on pizza, the ‘correct’ shade of tea, or the eternal tomato-fruit-or-veg question, the spots mirror those classic conversations that divide the nation. But there’s one thing we can all agree on: money spent at Tesco is money well spent.”

Customers want and need more than just the cheapest option — it’s about knowing their money has been well spent while getting the great quality of Tesco” said Rebecca Stenson, Head of Trade Marketing at Tesco Ireland. “We loved how BBH Dublin’s creative tapped into something so culturally rooted and relatable. The great pineapple-on-pizza debate might divide the nation, but one thing everyone can agree on is real value — and with Clubcard Prices and Aldi Price Match, Tesco delivers just that.

Designed to resonate with everyday Irish families, the campaign marks a strategic pivot from competing on price alone to celebrating the feeling of emotional reward.

  • Tesco Ireland OOH Can't Argue With That 3

    1/3

  • Tesco Ireland OOH Can't Argue With That 1

    2/3

  • Tesco Ireland OOH Can't Argue With That 2

    3/3

CREDITS:

Campaign title: Can’t Argue with That

Advertising agency: BBH Dublin

ECD: Felipe Guimaraes

Creative Director: Luke Till

Copywriter: Jack Gravatt

Art director: Till Dittmers

Strategy Lead: Darius Pasalar

Business Lead: Amy Crowe

Account Director: Ciara Burke

Account Manager: Laura Redden

Production Lead: Evonne O’Rourke

Agency Film producer: Emma Ellis

Agency Assistant Film producer: Rachel Cody

Agency Print Producer: Micah Waring

Media agency: Mindshare

Production company: Iconoclast

Director: Amara Abbas

DOP: Nicholas Loir

Producer: Luke Plaister

EP: Jean Mougin

Production Service Company: Big Fish TV Commercials

Service Company EP: Dara McClatchie

Edit: Work Editorial

Editor: Neil Smith

Edit Producer: Frankie Elster

Post-production company: Screen Scene

VFX Supervisor: Allen Sillery

Flame: Mark Bailey & Gavin Casey

Post Production Supervisor: Sinead Bagnall & Anne-Marie Downes

Commercial Assistant: Eric Scott

Traffic: Lisa Fallon

Flame Artist: Mark Bailey

Commercial Assistant: Eric Scott

Colourist: Nicke Cantarelli c/o Misgena Mgmt.

Sound studio: Scimitar Sound

Sound engineer: Dean Jones

Music Track: Right Here, Right Now

Artist: Fat Boy Slim

Label: BMG

Writers: Walsh, Cook, Peters

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing/Reservoir Music

Music Supervision: Black Sheep Music

Music supervisor: Hywel Evans

Client Credits

Customer Director, Tesco Ireland - Suzanne Quinn

Head of Trade Marketing, Tesco Ireland - Rebecca Stenson

Trade Marketing Manager Tesco Ireland - Clodagh Gannon

Trade Marketing Executive, Tesco Ireland - Rebecca McCormack

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.