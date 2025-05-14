Audi Celebrates Versatile and dynamic Sunroof

Light can transform an entire space, change emotions and perspectives. The Audi A6 Avant e-tron’s panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency allows people to bring in, or block out, natural light when, where and however is preferable.

In the latest campaign for Audi from BBH, it becomes the star of the show, shining a light on the innovation and performance of the A6 Avant e-tron. Light has always been a powerful tool to shape space, mood and emotion - and in the Audi A6 Avant e-tron, it becomes a defining element of the driving experience. The model’s advanced panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency allows occupants to control the natural light entering the cabin, transforming the atmosphere at the touch of a button.

This is part of Audi’s broader approach to lighting innovation - from immersive, customisable ambient interior lighting that adjusts to suit every mood, to precision Matrix headlights that adapt intelligently to the road. At the rear, distinctive LED lighting integrates Audi’s illuminated four-ring signature, adding a confident and unmistakable presence. Together, these features reflect Audi’s continued pursuit of design that balances technical precision with customer experience.