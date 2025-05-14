audi light show

Audi Celebrates Versatile and dynamic Sunroof

The car firm's latest ad by BBH shows off the Audi A6 Avant e-tron roof that allows for light and shade, whenever

14 May 2025

Light can transform an entire space, change emotions and perspectives. The Audi A6 Avant e-tron’s panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency allows people to bring in, or block out, natural light when, where and however is preferable.  

In the latest campaign for Audi from BBH, it becomes the star of the show, shining a light on the innovation and performance of the A6 Avant e-tron. Light has always been a powerful tool to shape space, mood and emotion - and in the Audi A6 Avant e-tron, it becomes a defining element of the driving experience. The model’s advanced panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency allows occupants to control the natural light entering the cabin, transforming the atmosphere at the touch of a button.

This is part of Audi’s broader approach to lighting innovation - from immersive, customisable ambient interior lighting that adjusts to suit every mood, to precision Matrix headlights that adapt intelligently to the road. At the rear, distinctive LED lighting integrates Audi’s illuminated four-ring signature, adding a confident and unmistakable presence. Together, these features reflect Audi’s continued pursuit of design that balances technical precision with customer experience.

The film uses a theatrical stage setting, placing the A6 Avant e-tron at the heart of a harmonised vocal performance in the middle of an empty concert hall. As the singers inside the car deliver a stunning acapella rendition of Reel 2 Real’s ‘I like to move it’, the sunroof becomes an active participant in the spectacle, controlling the light to highlight and obscure the performers in perfect sync to the track. 

Audi continues to advance its technology for its electric vehicles (EVs); each model bringing a significant leap forward in performance and tech that brings to life ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’. To zag against the conventions of EV car advertising, which often centre on product features like charge and range, BBH subverting the narrative to a unique, people-centric story to remind customers why Audi is the leading automotive company when it comes to innovative, customer-first design.

Uche Ezugwu, Creative Director at BBH shared: “By using light as a dynamic storytelling tool, we’ve created something immersive, and hopefully entertaining. It’s a cool way to showcase Audi’s innovative tech.”

Tony Moore, Head of Marketing at Audi UK added: “At Audi, we push the boundaries of design and technology to create truly progressive experiences. This campaign perfectly reflects that ethos—turning a functional feature into something extraordinary. The interplay of light and music brings the A6 e-tron’s panoramic sunroof to life in a way that is distinctly Audi: premium, sophisticated, and effortlessly innovative. It’s a fresh and engaging way to showcase how we redefine electric mobility.”

The film is supported by a TTL campaign running across social, digital and out of home, with fame sites including Manchester Printworks and Waterloo motion. The campaign will be running for 6 months across cinema, TV, VOD, digital, social and OOH, with media handled by PHD.

Credits

Campaign title: Light, as you like it.

Advertising agency: BBH London

CCO: Alex Grieve 

Executive creative director: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes  

Creative director: Uche Ezugwu

Copywriter: Lawrence Bushell

Art director: Luke Till 

Designer: James Bush

Chief strategy officer: Will Lion

Strategy Director: Robert Meiklejohn

Senior strategist: Christina Shutti 

Client managing director: Bobbie Gannon 

Business lead: Philip Mattinson 

Account manager: Katie Headley 

Project director: Lexy Fox 

Agency film producer: Kreepa Naisbitt 

Agency assistant film producer: Peter Wiltshire

Media agency: PHD 

Production company: Biscuit Filmworks x Revolver

Director: by Glue Society 

Producer: Adam Oyejobi

Founding partner: Shawn Lacy

Managing director: Rupert Reynolds-Maclean

Executive producer: Daisy Mellors

Head of production: Emily Atterton

Production manager: Georgia Mills

Production assistant: Heeva Hamed

DOP: Ben Todd

Production designer: Ollie Hogan

Casting Director: Claire Catterson

Costume Designer: Selina Wong

Hair & Make-Up: Eve Coles

Editor/s: David Whittaker at tenthree

Post-production company: Selected Works

SW Creative Director: Jonathan Westley

Post 2nd Lead: Dan Adams

Post Executive Producer: Alex Fitzgerald

Post-production producer: Solomon Tiigah

Colourist: Hannibal Lang @ BaconX & Nielsan Bohl

Sound studio: String & Tins

Sound engineer: Adam Smyth

Music composer: Ben Parry

Music supervisor: Hywel Evans

Music company: Black Sheep Music

