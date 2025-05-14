Audi Celebrates Versatile and dynamic Sunroof
The car firm's latest ad by BBH shows off the Audi A6 Avant e-tron roof that allows for light and shade, whenever
14 May 2025
Light can transform an entire space, change emotions and perspectives. The Audi A6 Avant e-tron’s panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency allows people to bring in, or block out, natural light when, where and however is preferable.
In the latest campaign for Audi from BBH, it becomes the star of the show, shining a light on the innovation and performance of the A6 Avant e-tron. Light has always been a powerful tool to shape space, mood and emotion - and in the Audi A6 Avant e-tron, it becomes a defining element of the driving experience. The model’s advanced panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency allows occupants to control the natural light entering the cabin, transforming the atmosphere at the touch of a button.
This is part of Audi’s broader approach to lighting innovation - from immersive, customisable ambient interior lighting that adjusts to suit every mood, to precision Matrix headlights that adapt intelligently to the road. At the rear, distinctive LED lighting integrates Audi’s illuminated four-ring signature, adding a confident and unmistakable presence. Together, these features reflect Audi’s continued pursuit of design that balances technical precision with customer experience.
The film uses a theatrical stage setting, placing the A6 Avant e-tron at the heart of a harmonised vocal performance in the middle of an empty concert hall. As the singers inside the car deliver a stunning acapella rendition of Reel 2 Real’s ‘I like to move it’, the sunroof becomes an active participant in the spectacle, controlling the light to highlight and obscure the performers in perfect sync to the track.
Audi continues to advance its technology for its electric vehicles (EVs); each model bringing a significant leap forward in performance and tech that brings to life ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’. To zag against the conventions of EV car advertising, which often centre on product features like charge and range, BBH subverting the narrative to a unique, people-centric story to remind customers why Audi is the leading automotive company when it comes to innovative, customer-first design.
1/2
2/2
Uche Ezugwu, Creative Director at BBH shared: “By using light as a dynamic storytelling tool, we’ve created something immersive, and hopefully entertaining. It’s a cool way to showcase Audi’s innovative tech.”
Tony Moore, Head of Marketing at Audi UK added: “At Audi, we push the boundaries of design and technology to create truly progressive experiences. This campaign perfectly reflects that ethos—turning a functional feature into something extraordinary. The interplay of light and music brings the A6 e-tron’s panoramic sunroof to life in a way that is distinctly Audi: premium, sophisticated, and effortlessly innovative. It’s a fresh and engaging way to showcase how we redefine electric mobility.”
The film is supported by a TTL campaign running across social, digital and out of home, with fame sites including Manchester Printworks and Waterloo motion. The campaign will be running for 6 months across cinema, TV, VOD, digital, social and OOH, with media handled by PHD.
Credits
Campaign title: Light, as you like it.
Advertising agency: BBH London
CCO: Alex Grieve
Executive creative director: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes
Creative director: Uche Ezugwu
Copywriter: Lawrence Bushell
Art director: Luke Till
Designer: James Bush
Chief strategy officer: Will Lion
Strategy Director: Robert Meiklejohn
Senior strategist: Christina Shutti
Client managing director: Bobbie Gannon
Business lead: Philip Mattinson
Account manager: Katie Headley
Project director: Lexy Fox
Agency film producer: Kreepa Naisbitt
Agency assistant film producer: Peter Wiltshire
Media agency: PHD
Production company: Biscuit Filmworks x Revolver
Director: by Glue Society
Producer: Adam Oyejobi
Founding partner: Shawn Lacy
Managing director: Rupert Reynolds-Maclean
Executive producer: Daisy Mellors
Head of production: Emily Atterton
Production manager: Georgia Mills
Production assistant: Heeva Hamed
DOP: Ben Todd
Production designer: Ollie Hogan
Casting Director: Claire Catterson
Costume Designer: Selina Wong
Hair & Make-Up: Eve Coles
Editor/s: David Whittaker at tenthree
Post-production company: Selected Works
SW Creative Director: Jonathan Westley
Post 2nd Lead: Dan Adams
Post Executive Producer: Alex Fitzgerald
Post-production producer: Solomon Tiigah
Colourist: Hannibal Lang @ BaconX & Nielsan Bohl
Sound studio: String & Tins
Sound engineer: Adam Smyth
Music composer: Ben Parry
Music supervisor: Hywel Evans
Music company: Black Sheep Music