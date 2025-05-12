F&F Styles Out Life's Challenging Mishaps

F&F Style It Out

The new brand platform 'Style It Out' by BBH showcases how it can give customers the composure to face life’s challenges in style

12 May 2025

F&F is showcasing its style credentials with the launch of a new brand platform, ‘Style It Out’. Created by BBH and shot by legendary photographer and Emmy award-winning filmmaker, Alex Prager, ‘Style It Out’ unites F&F’s fashion collection with its newly rebranded Home range bringing to life a new chapter for the brand's energy and attitude to the brand.

BBH were looking to move away from the category tropes that style gave people confidence to better reflect the realities of life for their consumers. The truth, F&F can’t give people magical superpowers but they can give them the composure to face life’s challenges in style.

Toilet roll stuck to your heel. Dress caught in the car door. Tripping up the escalator at rush hour in front of a whole crowd of people. Sometimes life just happens, but you can at least make these moments look good with a killer dress, accessories and a devil may care attitude.

Alex brought her signature style of beautifully curated moments in time to the campaign, blurring reality and artifice centred around the female experience to create images that are equally stunning and powerfully relatable.

Felipe Serradourada Guimarães, ECD at BBH said: “I’ve always dreamt of working with Alex (Prager). I’ve had her book in my office for some time. So when she said yes I knew we had something special. When people of that caliber want to be part of a project you know the work is good.”

The platform launched with a suite of three films and eye-catching OOH and print, and is supported by social, radio and digital activity, all created by BBH.

Rachel Nooney, Interim Marketing Director Clothing and Home at F&F said ““Bringing Home and Clothing together under the new F&F brand platform ‘Style It Out’ helps us to highlight the style and quality that is synonymous with the brand. The campaign brings real-life moments to the forefront in stunning vignettes that we hope many of our customers will relate to.”

The campaign will be running for two months nationwide on TVC, VOD, OOH, Print, Social, Radio, Digital with media handled by EssenceMediaCom.

Credits:

Campaign title: Style It Out

Advertising agency: BBH London

ECD Felipe Serradourada Guimarães

Creative director: Uche Ezugwu

Creatives: Ash Hamilton & Sara Sutherland

Designer: Jen Lally

Planner/s: Saskia Jones & Tom Papaloizou

Business Lead: Anna Rosenthal & Sian Richards

Account directors: Megan Houghton-Brown

Account manager: Holly Errington

Agency film producer: Victoria Doran

Agency assistant film producer: Valentina Schwendinger

Agency print producer: Sarah Tooley

Agency assistant print producer: Matt Kitto

Media planners: Patrick Bennett & Sasha Macaulay

Media agency: Essence Mediacom

Production company: Arts & Sciences

James Bland - Managing Director, Arts & Sciences

Elise Jeanrenaud - Executive Producer, Arts & Sciences

John Benson - Executive Producer, Arts & Sciences

Director + Photographer: Alex Prager

DOP Haris Zambarloukos

Producer: Lauren Highman

Editor/s: Darren Baldwin

Retouching: Bermúdez Studios & Tristan Zamula

Artwork: Nigel Pullum

Studio managers: Toni Polain & Ella Clayton

VFX Lead: Declan Andrews

VFX Supervisor: TIto Fernandes

Post-production company: Black Kite

Post-production senior producer: Chloe Ensor

Grade: Black Kite

Colourist: George K

Sound studio: 750mph

Sound engineer: Sam Ashwell

Music track: ‘Iʼm goneʼ by Lovehoney

Music composer: Lovehoney

Music supervisor: Black Sheep Music

Music company: Mind Under Bridge Publishing

Rachel Nooney: Interim Marketing Director Clothing and Home

Sarah Atkins: Head of Brand & Comms, Clothing

Megan Middleton: Marketing Manager, Home

Sam O’Neil: Marketing Manager, Clothing

