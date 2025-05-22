Smyths Toys Campaign Showcases The Glory of Kids With Money to Shop

Droga5 Dublin launches a new European campaign for Europe’s leading toy retailer – Smyths Toys Superstores.

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has developed and launched Smyths Toys Superstores’ new European campaign for TV and social channels. The creative approach brings to life the story of a young girl who transforms into an iconic showstopper the moment her mum hands her loose change in Smyths Toys. The £10 & Below aisle becomes her stage, and as she moves through the store, she encounters other kids who feel just as legendary.

At its core, the campaign has two key objectives. First, it spotlights the unbeatable value at Smyths Toys, showcasing the excitement of the £10 & Below range. Second, it taps into the pure joy kids feel when they have their own money to spend - because £10 really does hit differently when you’re young.

The activity comes hot on the heels of Smyths Toys’ Christmas campaign, also developed by Droga5 Dublin, which was a bold departure for the Galway-headquartered retailer. Building on that momentum, this latest work reinforces what kids all over Europe already know: Smyths Toys = adrenaline-spiking, awe-inspiring excitement.

The campaign will run across all of the brands’ European markets; Ireland, UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands and France.