Droga5: Delivering Rich Creativity Throughout A Year Of Change

What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?

We’re blessed with a world class design department at D5 - which has seen remarkable growth, evolving into a standalone offering that’s attracting its own diverse clients and a variety of project types—from full-scale campaigns to brand design & system thinking.

Notable highlights this year include:

McLaren’s W1 Logo: We designed McLaren's new logo for the W1, launched in October.

Royal Enfield Campaign: For the launch of the Bear 650, we created the “In Gut We Trust” campaign, which includes a 75” film, 8 key visuals, and 33 editorial images consolidated into a launch brochure, all shot by photographer and director Elliot James Kennedy.

Visible Voices Partnership: In collaboration with Visible Voices, we developed and launched a brand that redefines accessible design.

Everland: We also won ADM’s pet food brand, Everland, with work set to launch in early 2025.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

The start of the next chapter, with our new leadership lineup and new global leadership team in place. Next year will see the relaunch of Droga5 both internationally and in the UK market. We’ve also got an exciting pipeline of new work in the making.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year and why?

Pivoting from a period of uncertainty to new found confidence. Although there is more confidence and robustness in the market vs last year - clients are still having to go through wholesale review & reinvention of their marketing spends. This inevitably has led to pressure and uncertainty on budgets - creating a range of difficult outcomes for agencies to manage - be it project delays, refocus, tougher deadlines, a suppression on collective ambition - all of which can take its toll on the agency business performance, its talent and the creative product.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected? If so – what?

D5, being part of Accenture Song, is fortuitously placed to benefit from the considerable investment Accenture Song has made into GenAI - with new proprietary tools and partnerships now in place. New use cases and applications are really coming to fruition now - which enables D5 to draw on these for our clients. Feels like 2025 will be the stepchange year for these to be deployed - be in in production, workflows or campaign development and evaluation.