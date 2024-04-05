NotAprilFools highlights unbelievable truth about women's health

In fact, the statistics are so outlandish that Droga5 has decided to release the campaign on April Fool’s Day – the day traditionally devoted to bogus news.

In a series of OOH executions running across London, #NotAprilFools highlights that:

UK maternal death rates are the highest they’ve been in 20 years

1 in 4 mothers develop a mental health problem after pregnancy or childbirth – but they can wait up to 19 months to receive professional support

Black women are four times more likely to die in childbirth than white women

Women living in deprived areas are twice as likely to die in childbirth

Ocean Media and Jack London have donated space for the campaign at sites including Canary Wharf, Westfield, and Leicester Square. Thanks to Sister Circle’s network of influencers, the campaign will also appear on social media.

Sister Circle is led by women and is based in the London borough of Tower Hamlets. It supports women in challenging circumstances, offering a range of services, including support for new mothers, survivors of female genital cutting, and those who are escaping domestic abuse or trafficking.

Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, was also behind Sister Circle’s rebrand last year. It had previously been known as Women’s Health & Family Services.

Karen Wint, CEO of Sister Circle, said: “We are so very grateful to the incredible Droga5 team for creating this important campaign #NotAprilFools. Women’s health has been hugely underfunded for so many years, and the impact of this on women’s lives can be seen through the creative approach. Our partnership is vital in helping us to increase awareness of the issues facing ethnic minority women and to advance our work by encouraging women to volunteer with us and raise those ever-important pounds to fund our work.”

Shelley Smoler, Chief Creative Officer of Droga5 London, said: “As huge advocates of our charity client, Sister Circle, our mission is to help them make these hard-hitting facts about women in the UK as bogus as the others that we’re confronted with on April Fools.”

CREDITS:



Client: Sister Circle

Karen Wint, CEO of Sister Circle

Agency: Droga5 London

Chief Creative Officer: Shelley Smoler

Creative: Florence Russell, Alex Robson

Chief Strategy Officer: Damien le Castrec

Senior Strategist: Eloise Sykes

Strategist: Liv Cornibert

Head of Design: Stephanie McArdle

Designer: Hannah Stewart, Paul Callaby

New Business Director: Georgie Deering

Account Director: Kirsty Duncanson

Comms Strategy Director: Clemency Beale-Collins

