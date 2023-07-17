Laying new foundations and always striving for creative excellence : Droga5 London's 2023

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Our talent’s appetite to thrive despite industry and commercial challenges. Despite clients spending less along with fiercer competition on fewer pitches, the team came together and kept showing the very best of Droga5. We welcomed five new client engagements - The London Stock Exchange Group, American Express Global Business Travel, The Fork, Suntory drinks and Qiddya - and have had a busy second half making work. We’ve shown creative excellence in more places, touchpoints and categories. And such a reaction is a critical quality for the times ahead.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Another year of unpredictability. So many extraneous factors have inevitably made it hard. For our clients and for the agency business.

And while it certainly takes character to face it, character alone isn’t enough. You've got to be quick on your feet. The way the talent base naturally has come together is another remarkable quality of the agency. No process can assemble a pitch-winning team overnight. But it just clicks when you get people all here for the same reason, to make the most memorable work out there, and who aren’t afraid of what they don’t know, whether it's a new platform, a different approach, or a seemingly impossible hurdle to get across.

Deep down, we know that real creativity thrives when it's pushed to the limit. What’s humbling is how the team has embraced these challenging times as chances for new opportunities. It's that no-nonsense approach that keeps us charging forward, ready to take on whatever creative challenges come our way.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

The new foundations are laid and we're ready to get noisier. Our momentum is building - we’ve got new clients, new talent and exciting new briefs in the system - so we’re looking forward to unveiling more new work that has kept us so busy in the last few months. It’s not every day you get to launch a new destination city for a client.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

For us thrive on the challenges we as an industry face with our best weapon: creativity.

Change shouldn't scare us. Instead it should excite us. Whether it's the AI revolution or the ever-shifting consumer landscape, or pressure on client budgets - instead of being perceived obstacles, we should embrace these as an invitation for us to flex our creative muscle even more and redefine the art of the possible.

In times like these, the world craves more creative thinkers, not fewer. So, let's embrace the opportunities and show the world just how powerful creativity for tomorrow we can really be.