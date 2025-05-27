Whiska's Cat Gets Purrcast

While puppy owners often spend months preparing, new kitten parents are more likely to dive in without a plan - assuming their pet will instinctively fend for itself.

To support this growing group of unprepared but devoted cat owners, AMV BBDO has created a campaign for the WHISKAS® brand (a trusted leader in cat food since 1958 and part of the Mars family of brands), aimed at guiding them through early kittenhood – all done through a new creative content series centred around a podcast hosted by cats.

The need is clear: younger generations are leading the surge in pet ownership, with 72% of kittens now belonging to Gen Z and Millennial households. As these new pet parents navigate unfamiliar territory, the WHISKAS® brand steps in when the inevitable ‘oh no’ moment strikes - offering smart, digestible advice that meets them exactly where they’re searching for answers: on social platforms, in video-first formats, and in a voice they trust.

“The Purrcast is more than content – it’s a lifeline for anyone navigating the wild but wonderful world of kitten parenthood. We’ve paired deep audience insight with playful creativity to deliver a campaign to help pet parents grow little purrs into big ones,” said Chris Rodi, Global Vice President, Mars Pet Nutrition, WHISKAS brand.

While adopting a kitten is full of joy, it often comes with unexpected questions and challenges - especially for those discovering just how much care, feeding, and play young cats really need. To address the most commonly asked questions by new kitten parents, the WHISKAS brand conducted an exhaustive multi-lingual analysis of kitten parent questions across search, social conversation, and direct consumer interactions 2 across Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. The WHISKAS® Purrcast used these inputs to inform the content to help guide new pet parents.

“Being a new kitten parent isn’t easy. It can be a chaotic time full of twists and turns, so we wanted to help in an entertaining way,” said Will Brookwell, part of the AMV BBDO creative team alongside Louis Prenaud and Chelly Samways. “The podcast format is so rich and popular right now, so we’ve really leant into that. The Purrcast gives people the answers they want and need, without it feeling like a lecture. It’s warm, welcoming and wonderfully feline - everything a WHISKAS® campaign should be. Oh, and it’s hosted by cats, because who knows what they want and need more than the cats themselves?”