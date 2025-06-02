Meet The Marketer Bringing New Life To O2

Working for such famous brands across her career is a unique responsibility, she believes, that has shaped her as a marketer.

“Brave and bold creative strategies and creative risk-taking are always quite challenging when you've got really long-established brands that are very much part of the fabric of the nation. You feel you've got such a responsibility to be the guardian of these iconic brands," Swift says.

“I've always worked at brands for a relatively long period of time - that's allowed me to be more bold creatively because I had the opportunity to build trust internally,” she continues. “Build trust with people to demonstrate your capability and ability to deliver results, and therefore be able to take more, bolder, creative risks as a result of that.”

This isn’t her first rodeo with O2 nor the telecommunications industry. Before its merger with Virgin Media in 2021, Swift spent two years at O2 as its brand and creative director, before moving to Tesco Mobile, where she spent five years as its chief customer officer and then chief marketing officer.

Moving back to O2 in September 2024, she says, was inspired by feeling like she had “unfinished business” with the company. And despite being new, rolling out a new brand platform was an early priority.

“I felt very strongly that this was the right approach for us,” she begins. “There’s a huge amount of pressure because it’s a highly competitive market; we’re all fighting for the same customers.

“People don’t really talk about gut instincts anymore but it’s really served me well. Of course, we need to use data to inform everything we do, but there's a huge role for really understanding and believing through experience what is right.”

Revitalising O2

‘Essential for Living’ marks the O2’s first new brand platform in five years, and for Swift, it was paramount for the brand to return to its roots for the next chapter.

“When you're revitalising a brand, my view is it's really critical to go back to the things that made you successful in the first place,” she explains. “The insight and the core heart of why O2 is called O2 is this sense that connectivity is the digital oxygen for life - it’s essential for living, and that has never been more prescient than it is today.

“Really re-emphasising why we’re called O2 and using that as a way to demonstrate the important role we can play in people's lives felt like an absolute slam dunk for me.”

The work “redefines” the connections and experiences that are held at O2’s heartland, and moves the brand beyond providing connectivity to customers’ real-life moments. While the 90-second TV spot shines, its out-of-home work also relays this message.

As seen in the ad, O2’s classic ‘o’ shape is utilised on posters in scenarios where O2 can keep customers connected; imagery does all of the talking, from replacing the ‘O’ for the O2 arena, the moon, and even a cheering mouth.