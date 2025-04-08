Uber for Business' Vicky Kerr On Creative Consistency Across The Globe

Upon first arriving at Uber for Business, Kerr focused on EMEA and in the years since, she voices the growth of the team as something she’s proud of.

“When I was only looking after EMEA I had one person looking after the UK, one person looking after France and one looking after Spain. Just the growth that we’ve seen in the last four years is incredible.”

Here are some of Kerr’s further insights into her experiences as a marketing leader:

Creative Salon: What currently excites you most about the world of marketing?

Vicky Kerr: I do you think it is probably this point of creativity. We have got more license to do things that we previously wouldn't have done, even in the channels that I'm activating. So whether it's City Airport or we're experimenting with Spotify in Australia where we did an activation pop-up with Qantas points, there's more appetite for experimentation in the B2B world, which is super interesting.

If we're smart, we don't have to reinvent the wheel. There is a lot of amazing learnings and we should be smart about leveraging them.

On the flip side, what about marketing as a profession frustrates you?

VK: I'm not sure if it's about the industry or just in general, but I still think this constant conversation about attribution and performance versus brand versus sales. That whole conversation is part of the job - we're all having it, but it kind of gets to a point where we need to be adults and realise that there's no silver bullet.

It's a "we need brand and performance" conversation. You need brand to do some of the heavy lifting on the salience and the awareness and all that good stuff, to actually have people know who we are and what we do, and then you need performance to come in and effectively capture all of that demand. It's those conversations that are not in any way unique to my situation; it's an industry-wide conversation that lots of people are having.

How do you see B2B marketing evolving? Are you able to be more creative than before when it comes to campaign development?

VK: Yeah, I think so. Thank God we're moving away from the boring old white dude in a blue suit with a briefcase. There's a general acknowledgement that we're all marketing to people and there are more and more people within the decision-making process.

The B2B Institute has done wonderful work on this and its research has really helped shape our thinking as marketers. So for B2B marketers to have more of a consistent train of thought on this, and then to be able to take that to our stakeholders internally, to build the right business cases and get incremental funding. But from a creative perspective, we can be more human about it and be less like no one ever got fired for doing that.

What advice would you have for marketers to get the best out of their agency partners?

VK: Find the right one. It's important to find a good, genuine partner. That can be how you're built from a cultural perspective, for example, we’re super fast-paced at Uber so us working with some houses that want to go slowly doesn't work for us - it's not what we need. You need to think about not only pace but values, how we use data, that kind of stuff. It's like a really good marriage.

If you've got an international lens you need someone with local market knowledge who can help us understand what’s going to resonate with folks there.

What is the best piece of marketing advice or insight that has helped you through out your career?

VK: This is more general career-building related but it's always stuck with me: that you work for yourself. Your job as someone who wants to build their career is you work for yourself, you get as much experience in whatever you find interesting, or you can make your mark as possible, because you can always take that with you and you can use it as leverage to do other things.

That’s always really stuck with me to be like ‘I'm a master of my own destiny’. Experiences come and go but it's in your control and in your hands to go out and learn as much as you can and be curious and get involved.

What would you say has been your boldest creative play?

VK: The job that I'm doing now. We hustle. It’s one of the lovely things about working at Uber you're doing new stuff every day and you really are given the space to say ‘hey, we found this opportunity here, this is like a potential kind of experiment’.

It's not necessarily a creative campaign but I do think the work in general that we're doing here is really some of the biggest build.

What advice would you give to someone thinking of getting a job in marketing?

VK: I would say it's not for the faint hearted. Anyone who thinks it's going to be all creative times and not particularly numbers or business orientated, is kidding themselves. You need to continue to know your numbers, you need to be smart, you need to be creative. But a plus side of that is that you can have such a varied career and life. If you're a curious person, it's a great place - you’re always learning. if you stop learning, then you've got a problem.

Invest in yourself. Make sure you're following people like Mark Ritson, doing the relevant courses. There are so many resources out there that are really great.