'Advertising's only a small part of it': Lucky Saint's marketing director on breaking the rules

Key to the brand’s success is its propensity to break the rules. Aside from the monastic heritage of beer brewing, Inkeroinen says the name is surprising: “Lucky and Saint are two words that don’t really go together”. She adds that the concept aims “ to create that friction and get people to notice”.

“We try to reflect this in our marketing by doing something a little bit unexpected with the creative. One of our mantras is ‘breaking rules, honouring traditions’ and the breaking rules part is about what we can do differently in the beer category”.

Beyond Dry January

Firstly it hasn’t tried to mimic other alcohol-free options (many of which are owned by major alcohol brands) and has used that to take up relevant space in niche areas.

Not only is Lucky Saint one of Alcohol Change UK’s official Dry January partners – last month the brand’s “Thou Shalt Go To The Pub” campaign emphasised the role of the pub within social occasions. The business gave away 100,000 free pints in participating pubs and called on people not to skip socialising during their January health kick.

But the business has always sought to become far more than a Dry January alternative for pubgoers. Over five years into its mission, the brand has its own pub which it uses for events and meetings, and has sponsored sporting events. For example, at the Hackney Half Marathon Lucky Saint activated with thirst billboards around the borough and a mist station to cool runnners down – as well as beers at the finish line.

And Inkeroinen’s latest act with Lucky Saint is a partnership with British Airways which will see the drink made available on all its flights from Heathrow.

Inkeroinen explains that the experience-led approach the brand has taken is far more than just a gimmick: “I always think advertising is only a small part of it and actually the key is to deliver a great tasting product in a way that people want to enjoy it and give people a great brand experience along the way”.

She adds that its challenger and alcohol-free status has allowed it to draw in more active participants in events, unlike most beer advertising which can only focus on those who are viewing. The same logic has allowed Lucky Saint to be in the Sainsbury’s meal deal.

“Non-alcoholic beers which are owned by beer brands that also sell alcohol can’t play in this space,” Inkeroinen explains.