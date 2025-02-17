The Marketer Fighting Recruitment Absurdities Around The World

Hayes admits that there was careful consideration around adding humour to its latest campaign and that adjustments will be made depending on the platform to account for sensibilities.

“Whereas we make light in an advertising campaign, there are parts of this discussion that are extremely serious, and so we would definitely adjust our tone depending on the topic, depending on the channel, and depending on the medium,” she explains.

And as a business that gathers vast amounts of data through its platform, it uses those insights to help inform and validate its agency 72&Sunny’s ideas while channelling first-party consumer insights.

To support that, Hayes describes the adoption of artificial intelligence tools as “a game changer” when it comes to brand management.

“Simplification is key,” she continues. “And that is always what makes good marketing - drilling it down to a simple and effective insight.”

Here are some further insights from Hayes on her experience as a marketing leader.

Creative Salon: What frustrates you most as a marketer?

Cliona Hayes: People can be extremely subjective and simplify marketing and look at one potential output, like a TV ad or a social post and jump to conclusions. But I think marketing in today's age is extremely nuanced.

So if you're looking at consumer insights, B2B, B2C (which we have both) your business needs, new product development and understanding all your RTBs (reasons to believe), the backdrop of an economic situation, ever-changing media landscape, ever-changing media fragmentation while consumer behaviours change all the time.

So what frustrates me is when people think: ‘Oh, you do the pictures or the ads,’ or not understanding the complexity of marketing in today's age. Add to that, when you do marketing well, it's a massive lever propelling the business forward and understanding how effective advertising is as a huge business driver that affects the bottom line.

What's been feeding your imagination lately?

CH: We're very focused on how we brand AI agents, that something that's new in the world of brands and marketing. So if you're in tech and you think of people across AI, agents are now how we will be going to market across multiple platforms, and a lot of tech are thinking about this now. So how do we make sure that we're getting our brand across and making sure that they are distinctive and differentiated in terms of tone, in terms of do we personalise? How does that all happen? And I think that's something that's new enough, and that's definitely taking some of my headspace at the moment.

Will the adoption of AI make marketing easier?

CH: I think ultimately it will but right now we're in the middle of a storm. We are trying to get our heads around it, understand new tools, and pivot all while trying to do our day jobs and try this one, try that one. We're in this massive cluster storm of onboarding.

Ultimately, when we get there and we all find our groove of how it's going to take away all of the mundane tasks and help people focus on more upper funnel or more value-based jobs, it's going to be really helpful. And do I see it today? It's coming. People are at different stages of the journey; some people haven't even started while others are writing books and doing great things. So, ultimately, yes, it will be extremely helpful. Right now, we're in that onboarding period where people are still trying to pivot and learn.

Have you found an AI platform that you like?

CH: I'm using ChatGPT way more than I'm using Google now, and I would use that multiple times a day. I'd actually be using that every hour and so that's a big one. I have started using Claude as well and we've started to onboard Pencil with our creative team. So there are multiple tools that we're looking at. I've been talking to lots of different AI agencies and platforms and tools.

What satisfies you most as a marketer?

CH: Seeing brand and business metrics move on the back of your campaigns.

What's your favourite piece of creativity?

CH: Barbie obviously did a lot of great stuff last year, and I loved the branded elevators because it's something that you can do across markets. It's super simple, and it was massively effective. I thought that was a piece of great creativity.