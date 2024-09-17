How Zurich's CCO Is Ensuring it Meets Customer Expectations And Remains Human

Conny Kalcher has recently celebrated five years at Zurich Insurance – one of the world’s oldest and largest insurance companies – during which time she’s talked of ambitions for Zurich to become “the Apple of insurance”. No an easy task for a brand that she says was previously seen as “cold and distant.”

“Here we have a super tanker…they don't turn easily, and they don't turn into speed boats. We've been around for 150 years, so how do we make our 60,000 people think, act, and relate to customers differently?” asks Kalcher.

Her answer has been to shift the value proposition for Zurich, going beyond protection into prevention and service, and helping associates build meaningful relationships, because “every interaction matters,” especially when they don’t talk to their customers very often.

“It's difficult because 50 per cent of customers don't even have a claim during a year. They've signed up for this insurance, but they don't get anything back. So, the more we can provide services, help prevent things from going wrong, engage with our customers to prove that we can add value, as well as the protection when something happens - we know from our data that their loyalty and satisfaction go up,” Kalcher says. “We had to move into the more emotional space, where every interaction is about building a meaningful relationship.”

Kalcher set out frameworks for the organisation to start acting in a different way, while considering the experience that Zurich wanted its customers to have, and “what good should look like.”

When Kalcher first joined the multi-line insurer, customer focus was one of three strategic priorities – and had been since 2016. At that time, a major initiative for Zurich was net promoter score (NPS) a market research metric based on the likelihood of customer recommendations.

“It was a good start,” says Kalcher. “But when I joined, we rewired our whole approach to customers: the value proposition, purpose, building a brand house for Zurich, changing the visual identity to became much more relatable and engaging. We started to use real people in our photography, and talking more on eye level to our customers, and then defining customer experience (CX) standards for the group.”

It’s one thing to have a value proposition and a new identity, Kalcher explains, but she wanted to go further and explore what Zurich is really delivering to customers. With that in mind, Kalcher and her team defined 33 service standards and rolled them out across the organisation, with metrics linking customer relationships to remuneration, because “what you measure gets done. It’s one thing to develop these programmes, and another thing to actually make them happen,” explains Kalcher.