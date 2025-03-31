How Ovo’s Alice Tendler delivers creative power moves in a “low interest” category

“Agency life taught me resilience,” she says. “You learn to be quite comfortable with lack of control, comfortable with change. You learn to roll with whatever happens.”

Her diverse gamut of experience proved invaluable as Tendler transitioned to brand-side leadership, where she has retained the agency mindset. “When you move client-side, you can then apply the experience to find parallels that are not directly obvious, but where you've seen a problem in a different guise, you can find unexpected connections and apply the learning to other areas,” she explains.

Some of the best marketers she works with in the energy sector share a similar background, with a high proportion of her team at Ovo ex-agency, which Tendler believes speaks to the fact that Ovo, and the energy market in general, is a fast-paced culture.

“Energy is quite volatile. And that agency experience is so relevant, it just means that nothing really phases us,” says Tendler. “Maybe it's about the type of person that's gravitated to work here. It's a fast-paced culture, a bit like a start-up culture, although it's at scale.”

This fusion of agency agility with brand-side depth has been central to how Ovo approaches its marketing strategy. “The best marketing happens when you balance long-term brand-building with the ability to be responsive. My agency background taught me to embrace both.”

The Ovo difference

Ovo’s 2023 brand relaunch – created with Saatchi & Saatchi – focused on embedding the DNA of the new brand identity into every touchpoint.

“Ovo is a little bit different to others in our sector,” Tendler explains. “It’s a bit cooler, a bit techier, a bit offbeat. The category norms are either cuddly or corporate – and we’re neither.”

Instead, the team focused on building an identity that is rigorous yet flexible. “We stick to real consistency in our brand assets, which has helped drive brand recognition at an incredible pace. But we also allow for creative flex – we haven’t created brand guidelines for every possible application. Sometimes, you just have to use instinct and let creativity breathe.”

The results speak for themselves: Ovo’s brand attribution now sits at an enviable 85 per cent, outperforming advertising norms.

And beyond branding, Ovo is also redefining the customer relationship. “We want to go further than the transactional nature of energy companies,” Tendler says. “Our goal is to make Ovo a brand that people actively engage with, that customers feel an emotional connection with. We don’t just want to supply energy; we want to help people feel empowered in their energy choices.”

Steer, don’t meddle

Tendler believes a good agency relationship is about knowing when to shut up and listen. And she’s leveraged her own agency experience to shape Ovo’s approach to bringing together creative and media partnerships with Saatchi & Saatchi (appointed in April 2023), and Goodstuff respectively – also through Le Shop, the Publicis Groupe-owned agency, which augments the Ovo internal creative studio.

“I try really hard to be the kind of client an agency actually wants to work with.” But that doesn’t mean “being nice all the time,” Tendler is keen to point out.

Rather, it’s about respecting their time, answering emails promptly, “and not compressing deadlines because you’ve sat on feedback for too long.”

But her biggest rule? Don’t meddle.

“Adding value as a client is about steering. Not tinkering or meddling in the detail. Some clients look at a campaign and think, ‘What’s wrong with it? What can I change?’ I prefer to assume the agency has delivered great work that they’ve spent lots of time on, and then ask: ‘What do we absolutely have to change?’”

Tendler believes great creative work dies when clients over-analyse. “It’s about trust. If you don’t trust your agency to do great work, then you’re working with the wrong agency.” This approach has helped Ovo’s partnerships thrive, including its collaboration with Saatchi & Saatchi, which has driven an increase of more than 10 per cent in brand awareness since the 2023 relaunch.

That year, Ovo’s marketing outperformed competitors (when adjusting for spend and starting position) says Tendler: “For every £1 spent, Ovo was 40 per cent to 337 per cent more effective than other brands in the category.”

More than just a bill

Tendler’s vision for the future is clear: she wants Ovo to be more than just a utility company – a household name with a real role to play.

“I want Ovo to play a bigger role in people’s lives – not just a bill that arrives in their inbox or on their doormat, but that has some emotional equity in helping people's lives run well,” she says.

“Whether it's having a warm home, a home that's working well with smart tech installed – playing a more emotive role, and critically, helping customers feel that there is a greener future for them that's within reach, and that's actually to their advantage.”

With creative campaigns that consistently push the right commercial buttons, Ovo is powering up. And if there’s one thing Tendler has already proved, it’s that being in a low interest category doesn’t have to mean being boring.

The world according to Alice Tendler

Who is your creative hero or favourite piece of creativity?

“Wallace & Gromit – Gromit is actually my all-round hero but as a piece of creativity it’s just amazing storytelling, characterisation and craftsmanship. I would have just put the plasticine down in exhaustion after the first scene.”

What’s been feeding your imagination lately?

“Maybe it’s because I’m a Londoner… but this city is everything to me. Each phase of my life, and now my children’s lives, is interwoven with memories of plodding these streets and tube platforms. It represents hundreds of years of creativity, ingenuity and diversity – and hundreds to come.”

What do you think has been your boldest creative play?

“At Ovo... watch this space...

“Looking back, EE Hope United for the Women’s Euros in 2022. A mass market brand reminding men that misogyny was their problem to solve felt scary-brave.”